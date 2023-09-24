"I just always looked up to Roger Federer so much" - Taylor Fritz picks Swiss' presence in his match over Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

Taylor Fritz has stated his preference for Roger Federer's presence during his matches over Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

On Saturday, September 23, Fritz kicked off Day 2 of the 2023 Laver Cup with a 6-2, 7-6(3) win over Andrey Rublev in one hour and 30 minutes. With his win, the American extended Team World's lead over Team Europe to 6-0.

Following his win, Taylor Fritz expressed delight over his commanding performance and stated that it was very motivating to know that Federer was watching him play.

"I try not to look into the crowd too much. But I know Roger is watching, so I think that's always something that is really cool is after I get off the court, especially since I played a good match, I'm, like, it pumps me up a lot knowing someone like Roger and those guys, that they're watching, watching me play, and I'm happy that I played well," he said in his post-match press conference.

When asked whether he would find it more intimidating or inspiring to be watched by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic, the American disclosed that he was most excited about the prospect of being watched by Federer.

"Watching? Intimidating, I'm not quite sure. I think I know, for me, when it's Roger watching, that's probably, like, what I'd be the most excited about, I guess, of the three of them. Probably would be the most excited about Roger watching, because I just, you know, always looked up to Roger so much," he said.

Fritz also expressed his desire to seek insights from the 42-year-old regarding his performance.

"Yeah, I'd love to talk to him and ask him what he, you know, what he thought about the match or about my game," he added.

"People from different countries coming together, like me and Rafael Nadal or me and Novak Djokovic, has been wonderful" - Roger Federer on Laver Cup

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic

Upon arriving in Vancouver for the 2023 Laver Cup, Roger Federer talked about conceiving the idea to organize such an event alongside his agent, Tony Godsick.

"We started discussing how I think it would be great to have the best players get together and also have a place where the former greats can reunite and have a role to play,” he said. (via Laver Cup official website)

The 20-time Grand Slam champion noted that the event had exceeded all of his expectations. He expressed his appreciation for the camaraderie among players from different countries, highlighting his positive experiences with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic specifically.

"For me, it personally completely exceeded expectations. Obviously also a little bit nostalgic for me to retire at The O2, where I did play a lot of my matches. Seeing the camaraderie, people from different countries coming together in a team, like me and Rafa or me and Novak, has been wonderful," he added.

