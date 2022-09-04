"I just can't believe the era of Serena on the tennis court is over" - Jessica Pegula on Serena Williams after reaching US Open 4R 

Jessica Pegula reckons it's surreal to believe that the Serena Williams era is over after beating Yue Yuan on Saturday to reach the second week of the US Open.

The eighth seed looked on course for a return win when she bagged the opener for a loss of just two games. Yuan, though, came roaring back into the contest, saving a match point to force a decider. However, the qualifier ran out of steam in the third set as Pegula didn't concede a game to seal her place in the fourth round.

In her press conference, Pegula spoke about her retired compatriot Serena Williams - whose final US Open campaign came to an end in the third round against Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday night.

The eighth seed said that she is yet to fathom the fact that Serena Williams' career is over. She noted that it was difficult to imagine the sport without the 23-time Major winner - who was a trailblazer - especially for women of color. Williams' contribution to the game - both on the court and off it - has been such that her greatness often transcends the sport.

"I just can't believe like the era of Serena is kind of on the tennis court is over," said Pegula about the six-time US Open winner. "I mean, it's just hard to picture tennis without her. Because, I mean, again, all the achievements she had, but just she's paved the way for a lot of women, women of colour, coming from Compton, there are just so many things she kind of checks off the boxes."

Pegula will now take on Petra Kvitova on Monday for a place in the last eight. She has lost both her previous meetings against Kvitova.

"I think the tiebreaker, I played a little tight because I wanted to close it out" - Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula at the 2022 US Open - Day 6

Jessica Pegula looked on course for a straight-sets win when she led 5-2 in the second set tiebreak against Yuan, having recovered from a 4-1 deficit earlier in the set.

However, the American admitted that she got tight while closing out the match, allowing her opponent - who also raised her level - to come back into the contest.

"I thought I was playing really well the first set. Then like from 2-All, I think I just stepped up my level and had my patterns down. Served really well, and then in the third -- I think from 1-4, I played really well. I think the tiebreaker I played a little tight because I wanted to close it out, but I also thought she stepped it up."

Jessica Pegula will now look to reach her third quarterfinal of the year, having made the last eight at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

