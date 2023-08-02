“I was just too excited” - Venus Williams looks back on her hilarious reaction to Serena Williams’ gender reveal prank

Serena Williams' spouse Alexis Ohanian recently played an elaborate prank at the gender reveal event for their second child. Venus Williams was caught on camera appearing both disappointed and puzzled as the cake-cutting spectacle turned out to be a prank.

The couple, who are already parents to a five-year-old daughter named Olympia, made an announcement about their upcoming addition back in May. They opted to host a lively gathering on Monday, July 31, to unveil the gender of their forthcoming baby.

The celebration included a cake that was expected to hold the traditional pink or blue filling.

Nonetheless, Ohanian had a different plan in mind. He arranged for the cake to contain yellow filling. Upon Serena slicing into the cake and discovering the yellow color, she burst into laughter and nearly playfully smushed the cake onto her husband's face.

However, Venus, who was eagerly anticipating whether she would have a niece or a nephew, seemed unimpressed by the prank. She exhibited enthusiasm while awaiting the cake-cutting moment but slumped in disappointment upon glimpsing at the yellow filling.

Serena found her sister's reaction amusing and shared a video clip of it on her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 1.

"Please watch Venus Williams here lollll," she wrote on Instagram.

Screengrab from Instagram

Venus Williams reposted the story with a caption:

"I was just too excited! Lol"

Venus Williams on Instagram

The prank wasn't the only surprise, though. Ohanian directed everyone's attention to the sky, where an incredible drone light display spelled out the word "Girl."

Serena Williams and her spouse cheered and embraced in celebration of the news that they were expecting another daughter.

Venus Williams earns wild card spot for Cincinnati Open 2023

Venus Willams at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham

Venus Williams recently secured a wildcard invitation for the upcoming Cincinnati Open, slated to take place between August 14 and 20.

The Cincinnati Open shared this news through their social media channels.

"Sound the alarms! The seven-time Grand Slam champion @Venuseswilliams is heading to #CincyTennis this August!"

Over the course of her illustrious career, Williams has won multiple titles but is yet to claim the trophy in Cincinnati. Last year, she exited the competition in the opening round, succumbing to a 7-5, 6-1 defeat against the 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova.

Williams' most notable performance at the Cincinnati Open was in 2012, when she reached the semifinals before losing to Li Na. More recently, the former World No. 1 made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament in 2019.

Williams currently holds the 524th spot in the WTA rankings. In preparation for the North American hardcourt season, she recently underwent training at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

