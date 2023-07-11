Matteo Berrettini reflected on his Wimbledon 2023 campaign following his exit at the hands of Carlos Alcaraz on Monday.

2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini was defeated by World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in four sets, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, in the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. This was the Italian’s first loss against the Spaniard at a Grand Slam event. Berrettini was previously victorious against Alcaraz in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open.

Despite the loss, Matteo Berrettini maintained a positive outlook on his campaign at SW19. The former World No. 6 has had a tough season plagued with injuries. He claimed just seven wins against seven losses prior to his Wimbledon run.

“It's tough now, but I have to be proud of myself,” he said in his post-match presser.

Berrettini further stated that he felt “competitive” and “alive” after the satisfactory run at the Wimbledon Championships, following months on the sidelines.

“I'm competitive and I always want to win when I step on the court. I just felt alive again. I felt like this is what I want to do, what I enjoy to do. Today I wasn't good enough, but it's part of the sport,” he said.

"I knew that I had to up my level even more" – Matteo Berrettini on Wimbledon clash with Carlos Alcaraz

Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Matteo Berrettini was contesting the grasscourt Slam on the back of just one match on grass – a loss against Lorenzo Sonego at the Boss Open in Stuttgart. The Italian, however, came out with all guns blazing at SW19.

Berrettini's impressive run included victories over formidable opponents such as Sonego, Alex de Minaur, and Alexander Zverev. While he lost a set to Sonego in the tiebreak, the 27-year-old was unbroken in his service games until his clash with Carlos Alcaraz.

The former Wimbledon runner-up stated that it wasn’t just the lack of matches that resulted in his defeat to Alcaraz, but also the World No. 1’s indomitable form.

“I mean, lack of matches? Yeah. At the same time he's the No. 1 in the world. I knew that I had to up my level even more. Right now, it's not easy to every day just get higher and higher your level,” he said.

Berrettini admitted that he could have performed better than he did. And, being a perfectionist, he conveyed that he is always striving for improvement.

“I don't think I lost just for that. I think it's a mix of factors. At the same time, I still think I could have done better because I'm a perfectionist and I always think about what I could have done better,” the Italian added.

Berrettini, who has dropped outside the World's top 30 due to his poor run of form, will look to regain his footing in the upcoming tournaments and climb back up in the rankings.

