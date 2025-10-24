  • home icon
  Tennis
  "I just gave up" - Taylor Fritz's influencer girlfriend Morgan Riddle makes frustrations clear about what tennis is doing wrong compared to NBA

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Oct 24, 2025 13:44 GMT
Laver Cup 2022 - Previews - Source: Getty
Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, reacted to a content creator who shared her views about tennis not welcoming non-traditional media coverage like the NBA. Riddle revealed that she can't film anything without being scolded by tournaments or asked to take the content down.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle met on the dating app, Raya, and spent the peak COVID time with each other, after the latter moved to Los Angeles. Riddle has since been a mainstay at tennis tournaments as she traveled with the American on the tour. She not only turned up the glamour with her elegant outfits but also garnered more eyes to the sport through content creation.

However, the social media influencer hasn't had everything very easy on her plate. She faced obstructions from tournaments while filming the unseen sides of the sport and even sharing glimpses of the moments that conventional media outlets don't cover.

She recently sided with another content creator, Eliza Wastcoat, who addressed the issue of the sport that doesn't allow creators to go beyond article writing and press conferences. Wastcoat compared tennis with the NBA, which is thriving because of creator programs, and for embracing unconventional coverage.

"Unless I go as a fan and buy my own ticket, I cannot show tennis to my audience. Which is crazy, because fans can post whatever they want. Meanwhile, sports like the NBA are thriving. Because they've loosened up their social media rules, they stopped policing content, started embracing creators, even creating a creator program. And boom, the sport exploded online. Tenfold growth, global fandom, franchise value up. Meanwhile, tennis is still gatekeeping itself into irrelevance. Players with millions of followers cannot even post their own match highlights of the tournaments they won," Wastcoat said on Instagram.
The influencer urged the tennis community to allow players to post about their own matches and creators to help increase the sport’s reach.

Chiming in, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend shared her part of the story, writing:

"Literally I can’t film anything anymore without getting scolded by a tournament or getting my content taken down for copyright so i just gave up on it 🤠👍🏼 awesome job tennis!!!"
Riddle expressed frustrations about content creation; Instagram - @itselizasworld
In 2023, The New York Times acclaimed her as "The Most Famous Woman in Men's Tennis."

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle at the 2025 New York Fashion Week

Riddle at the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2026 Runway Show - Front Row - Source: Getty
Taylor Fritz's girlfriend also works as a model and brand ambassador, participating in several campaigns that align with her chic and polished aesthetic. She attended the 2025 New York Fashion Week in September, sporting a Calvin Klein ensemble consisting of a black blazer dress, a white shirt, a belt, and stockings. Taylor Fritz's girlfriend posted a reel from her New York outing with Sabrina Carpenter's 'House Tour' playing in the background.

"@calvinklein girl," she captioned.

Taylor Fritz was in contention at the Swiss Indoors, where he lost to Ugo Humbert in straight sets in the Round of 16.

Agnijeeta Majumder

