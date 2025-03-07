"I just honestly don’t know where Emma Raducanu goes from here" - Fans ponder as Brit exits Indian Wells 2025 after 1R

Tennis fans recently reacted to Emma Raducanu losing in the first round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Last year, Raducanu made it to the third round of the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament in California before falling to World No.1, Aryna Sabalenka.

Before beginning her campaign at Indian Wells, Raducanu had participated in the Middle East swing, where she lost in the first rounds at the Abu Dhabi Open and the Qatar Open, and faced a second-round defeat at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Following the conclusion of the Middle East swing, Emma Raducanu traveled to California to compete at Indian Wells. She faced Japan's Moyuka Uchijima in the first round and lost with a score of 3-6, 2-6.

Radcanu's loss drew various reactions from tennis fans, who took to social media to express their thoughts.

One fan criticized Emma Raducanu's recent form, expressing that she has been playing "poor tennis" consistently and that they cannot see her reaching the final of a WTA 125 tournament let alone a WTA 1000 tournament.

"I just honestly don’t know where Emma Raducanu goes from here, it’s just consistently poor tennis all the time. There’s only so long you can rely on coming back from injury / full schedule.. I can’t even see her making the final of a 125 let alone a 1000," a fan posted.

Another fan described Raducanu's performance against Moyuka Uchijima as "awful."

"Awful. She has no serve whatsoever. Until that's remedied there is really no point in her competing on the tour," a fan wrote.

"The fact that Emma won a GS at such a young age clearly hampered the rest of her career," another fan posted.

"Idk why her team doesn't advise her to play 125k's to get some matches and confidence building Wins," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions :

"Extremely poor fr Emma [Raducanu], lost almost every long rally. No fight at all. She needs not 1 coach but 2, a technical coach to fix her serve, FH, BH, DS + a tactical coach. Big mistake staying w/ Cavaday >1yr for sake of stability, not only no improvement but regressed," a fan posted.

"I knew Emma [Raducanu] was in big trouble when I saw how windy it was in Stdm 1 in the earlier match. Of all courts stdm 1 is the windiest bc the wind swirls in all directions in that stdm. But no excuse Mochi also faced same condition. Emma just sucked," a fan wrote.

"She should stop pretending to be a professional tennis player to get brand deals," a fan posted.

After defeating Emma Raducanu, Moyuka Uchijima will face Coco Gauff in Indian Wells 2025 2R

Moyuka Uchijima during her match against Emma Raducanu at Indian Wells [Image Source: Getty Images]

After defeating Emma Raducanu in the first round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Moyuka Uchijima advanced to the second round, where she will face the third seed, Coco Gauff.

Uchijima and Gauff have never faced each other on the WTA Tour and their second-round match at the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament in California will mark the first time the two players compete against each other.

In 2024, Coco Gauff kicked off her Indian Wells campaign by defeating Clara Burel in the second round and followed it up by triumphing over Lucia Bronzetti and Elise Mertens in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

The American defeated Yuan Yue in the quarterfinals before falling to the eventual runner-up Maria Sakkari in the semifinals.

Last year, in addition to competing at the singles event, Coco Gauff participated in the doubles event alongside Jessica Pegula. The American duo defeated the pairs of Sofia Kenin-Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Caroline Dolehide-Desirae Krawczyk in the first two rounds, before losing to Asia Muhammad and Ena Shibahara in the quarterfinals.

