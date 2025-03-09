"I just cannot understand Felix Auger-Aliassime’s career" - Fans react to Canadian's shock loss against World No. 937 at Indian Wells

Felix Auger-Aliassime's campaign at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells came to an early end. The World No. 18, who has been in relatively good form so far this season, shockingly lost to Jenson Brooksby, who is currently ranked at a lowly 937 in the ATP rankings.

Ad

Auger-Aliassime, the overwhelming favorite on paper against Brooksby, produced an abject display, particularly on serve. The Canadian did engineer two break point opportunities though, but failed to convert any of them. Meanwhile, Brooksby capitalized on three out of six break point chances of his own to register a 6-4, 6-2 win and reach the third round in Indian Wells.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It didn't take long for tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) to react to Felix Auger-Aliassime's underwhelming performance against Jenson Brooksby at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

"I just cannot quite understand Felix Auger-Aliassime’s career," a fan wrote.

"As expected from this guy... His career is over," commented another.

"Whenever there’s a master 1000 anyone knows what happen to Felix? u can’t lose to Brooksby bro im sorry," another fan chimed in.

Ad

Here are some more reactions from fans to Auger-Aliassime's loss to Brooksby at Indian Wells:

"And just like that, Felix Auger-Aliassime is back down to earth," wrote one fan.

"Ranked #937? Only Felix," another added.

"Felix Auger Aliassime is not a good tennis player. Been saying this for years," yet another fan weighed in.

Auger-Aliassime has already won two ATP Tour-level titles this year. He was also close to winning the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Ad

Felix Auger-Aliassime registered title triumphs at Adelaide and Montpellier; finished second-best at Dubai

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2025 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (Source: Getty)

The 2025 tennis season began in fine fashion for Auger-Aliassime, as he clinched the Adelaide International title following his win in the final against Sebastian Korda. However, his fortunes at the Australian Open were drastically different, as Alejandro Davidovich Fokina won a five-set thriller against the Canadian in the second round of the year's first Major.

Ad

Next, at the Open Occitanie in Montpellier, France, Auger-Aliassime added to his ATP Tour-level title haul. This time around, the Canadian defeated Aleksandar Kovacevic in the final. A disappointing first-round exit followed at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, but the 24-year-old bounced back at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, where he reached the semifinals before losing to Andrey Rublev.

Then, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, the Canadian reached yet another final. However, here, he was no match for Stefanos Tsitsipas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback