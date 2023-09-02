Frances Tiafoe has expressed his love for the US Open and stated that he hopes to emulate Arthur Ashe at the season's final Grand Slam.

Ashe, a former American professional tennis player, won give Majoes in his career, three in singles and two in doubles. He is the first and only Black man to win the singles titles at Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Australian Open.

The 49-year-old was also the first Black player selected to the United States of America's Davis Cup team. He won 76 singles titles in his career, with 44 happening in the Open Era.

At the US Open last year, Tiafoe made history by becoming the first American man to reach the last four at the tournament since Andy Roddick in 2006. It also saw him become the first Black American man to reach that stage since Arthur Ashe in 1972.

Speaking after his win against Adrian Mannarino on Friday, September 1, Tiafoe spoke about why the US Open holds a special place in his career. He also stated his admiration for Ashe, after whom the showpiece stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is named.

"The summer is irrelevant. It's all about this tournament, honestly. I've always watched this tournament as a kid. I've always wanted to play out here. I’ve always wanted to compete on the biggest stages and obviously here's our biggest stadium. The fans are unbelievable. You guys are crazy, makes it a lot of fun to play," the Maryland native said.

"And yeah, there's so much history here. Obviously, Arthur Ashe Stadium, what a legend [he is]. And yeah, I just want my name in the same sentence as his. I think that's why I play some of my best tennis here," he added.

The Arthur Ashe Stadium, with a seating capacity of 23,771, is the biggest tennis stadium in the world.

Frances Tiafoe one of four American men in 2023 US Open 4R

Frances Tiafoe in action at the 2023 US Open.

With his win against Adrian Mannarino, Frances Tiafoe became the first American since Andre Agassi (2002 to 2005) to reach at least the fourth round of the US Open for four consecutive years.

Americans are standing strong in the men's draw this year. Tiafoe is the fourth American to reach the fourth round, after American No. 1 Taylor Fritz, 14th seed Tommy Paul, and Ben Shelton. They could be joined in the Round of 16 by wild card Michael Mmoh if he manages to defeat Jack Draper.

Next up for Tiafoe at the 2023 US Open is a fourth-round clash with Rinky Hijikata, who won Zhizhen Zhang 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in his previous match. The two have never met on the ATP tour before.

While Fritz is scheduled to lock horns with Dominic Stricker, compatriots Shelton and Paul will face each other for a spot in the quarterfinals.