"I just wanted to say 'Hi' a few times, but it's tough because she always has so many people around her and I am pretty shy" - Iga Swiatek on being socially awkward around Serena Williams

Iga Swiatek acknowledged on Monday that Serena Williams continues to terrify her socially despite being the current World No. 1.

The Polish star will begin her Cincinnati Open campaign against either Sloane Stephens or Alize Cornet, while Williams is set for a mouth-watering clash with US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

From her pre-tournament press in WTA #1 Iga Swiatek has not played Serena Williams yet in her career, nor has she yet worked up the courage to talk to her.From her pre-tournament press in #CincyTennis today: WTA #1 Iga Swiatek has not played Serena Williams yet in her career, nor has she yet worked up the courage to talk to her. From her pre-tournament press in #CincyTennis today: https://t.co/KOqHZTi78w

Speaking to the media at a pre-tournament press conference, Swiatek confessed to being intimidated by the great American. With so many people around Williams at all times, the Pole said she found it difficult to greet her.

"The thing is that I have a hard time catching eye contact with Serena," Swiatek said. "And I just wanted to say 'Hi' a few times. But it's tough because she always has so many people around her and I am pretty shy."

The 21-year-old also spoke about how, despite being at the top of the WTA rankings, she felt like "a kid from kindergarten" around the 23-time Major champion.

"And when I look at her, I kind of suddenly forget that I am here as the World No. 1. I see Serena and it's, 'Wow, Serena,' you know? I feel like I am a kid from kindergarten just looking at her," Swiatek added.

Like many other young players on the tour, Swiatek expressed her desire to play against Williams before she hangs up her racquet after the 2022 US Open.

"It would be the last chance to play her. I'd love to, if only to see how it is to face her on the other side of the net," the Pole said.

"This week didn't go exactly as I wanted but I loved playing in Toronto" - Iga Swiatek

Swiatek at the National Bank Open Toronto - Day 5

Iga Swiatek shared a heartfelt note with her fans after her defeat in the third round of the Canadian Open. The Pole went down to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

"This week didn't go exactly as I wanted but I loved playing in Toronto. Thank you @NBOtoronto for taking care of us and all of you for support. See you!" Swiatek tweeted.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek This week didn't go exactly as I wanted but I loved playing in Toronto. Thank you



Ten tydzień nie potoczył się tak, jak tego chciałam, ale niezmiennie uwielbiam grać w Toronto. Dzięki za Wasze wsparcie! This week didn't go exactly as I wanted but I loved playing in Toronto. Thank you @NBOtoronto for taking care of us and all of you for support. See you!Ten tydzień nie potoczył się tak, jak tego chciałam, ale niezmiennie uwielbiam grać w Toronto. Dzięki za Wasze wsparcie! 🇨🇦This week didn't go exactly as I wanted but I loved playing in Toronto. Thank you @NBOtoronto for taking care of us and all of you for support. See you!🇨🇦Ten tydzień nie potoczył się tak, jak tego chciałam, ale niezmiennie uwielbiam grać w Toronto. Dzięki za Wasze wsparcie! https://t.co/q79Kp0nrAq

Iga Swiatek is in the midst of a wonderful season. The Pole secured the No. 1 ranking earlier in the year by winning six tournaments on the trot. This included four WTA 1000 titles (Qatar, Indian Wells, Miami, Rome) and her second French Open crown. The Pole went on a 37-match winning streak, the best this millennium.

However, since her title-winning run in Paris, the World No. 1 has suffered early losses at Wimbledon, the Poland Open and Toronto. Swiatek will look to regain her momentum ahead of the US Open beginning August 29.

