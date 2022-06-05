"We need to find a solution because I can't keep going the way that I'm doing" - French Open champion Rafael Nadal on his recurring foot injury and what the future holds

Rafael Nadal clinched his 22nd Grand Slam on Sunday, beating Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to lift his 14th French Open crown and his second Major of the year.

After his win, the Mallorcan lamented his chronic foot injury while appearing in an interview with NBC Sports. The 36-year-old has been suffering from a degenerative foot ailment called the Mueller-Weiss syndrome, which has been bothering him since the start of his career.

The condition aggravated during last year's French Open, and despite extensive treatment and a lengthy rehabilitation, the pain has refused to subside.

After beating Ruud, Nadal apparently revealed in a separate conversation with France TV that he had been playing the 2022 French Open with generous doses of anesthetics that numbed his nerves in order to ease the pain.

Stephanie Myles @OpenCourt Nadal telling France TV that he played the fortnight with his foot numb - the nerves to it blocked.

That's why he says he just can't continue like this - they have to find a solution. Nadal telling France TV that he played the fortnight with his foot numb - the nerves to it blocked.That's why he says he just can't continue like this - they have to find a solution.

When asked by NBC about his plans for the 2023 French Open, the Mallorcan stressed that he cannot keep playing with makeshift solutions.

"I don't know, I can't confirm or say you know I think - of course I will love to keep coming but at the same time, we need to find a solution for that no because I can't keep going the way that I'm doing," said Rafael Nadal.

speaks with "I have been going through tough times these past couple of months, and to have the trophy with me here is something unbelievable." @RafaelNadal speaks with @MariaTaylor and if we'll see him back at #RolandGarros next year. "I have been going through tough times these past couple of months, and to have the trophy with me here is something unbelievable." @RafaelNadal speaks with @MariaTaylor and if we'll see him back at #RolandGarros next year. https://t.co/AmFP6rZBlI

"Completely unexpected to be where I am at this age" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal poses with the French Open trophy.

Rafael Nadal won his first French Open crown at 19, beating Mariano Puerta in the summit clash in the 2005 edition of the event.

When asked to elaborate on his feelings about winning yet another title 17 years down the line, the Mallorcan revealed that this trophy means more, given that he defied several physical setbacks to win at the age of 36.

"It's amazing, much more probably emotional than the first time because completely unexpected to be where I am at this age, at this stage of my career," Nadal said. "So, means everything, I have been going through tough times the last couple of months and to have the trophy with me is something just unbelievable."

After dropping the opening set 3-6, Casper Ruud took a 3-1 lead in the second. However, Nadal won 11 games in a row to complete a magnificent win, bageling the Norwegian in the process.

When asked to describe his feelings about winning 11 straight games, the 36-year-old said that the conditions helped his overall performance.

"Well, I had good feelings. The conditions out here today have been more positive for me in terms of the weather, the ball was bouncing a little bit more and I think I played well with my backhand," Nadal explained.

Nadal also said that Roland Garros is a unique place for him and that it was difficult to put his feelings into words.

"I have been enjoying all around the world but of course this place is unique for me," Nadal said, adding, "All the story that I have in this court is just amazing so the feelings are difficult to describe everytime I have the chance I have to play here."

