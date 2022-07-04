"I kind of see a little bit of myself in Jannik Sinner's game" - Novak Djokovic after setting up Wimbledon QF clash against the Italian

Novak Djokovic beat Tim van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Sunday to set up a blockbuster quarterfinal showdown with Jannik Sinner.

Speaking to the media after his win over the Dutchman, Djokovic showered rich praise on the Italian, mentioning how certain aspects of the latter's game resemble his own.

Sinner has been on a roll at the All England Club this year, scoring wins over Stan Wawrinka, John Isner, and most recently, Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.

The World No. 1 reckons Sinner's game has been maturing at a steady pace.

"He's maturing a lot on the big stage. I think he doesn't feel too much pressure on the big stage," Novak Djokovic said of Sinner. "He's very solid. He has every shot in his game: serve, return, forehand, backhand. He's constantly putting pressure on opponents."

Jannik Sinner celebrates after beating Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2022

Djokovic explained how Sinner's game from the baseline reminds him of his own tactical approach."I kind of see a little bit of myself in his game, as well, from back of the court, playing flat backhands, constantly staying on the back of the line, trying to put pressure on opponents," added the Serb.

"I knew coming into the match that it was always going to be a tough, challenging matchup against Tim" - Novak Djokovic

Turning his attention to Tim van Rijthoven, Novak Djokovic mentioned that he was aware the clash against the Dutchman would be challenging. The Serb reckons Rijthoven has got a solid grasscourt game.

"I knew coming into the match that it was always going to be a tough, challenging matchup against Tim, who I've never faced before," Djokovic said. "I watched him play. He's got a really good game for grass, which he proved today. [It] was a very good fight, especially in the first two sets."

Djokovic dropped the second set but stormed back to form in the third and fourth sets, wrapping them up in no time. He revealed that he began reading the Dutchman's delivery a lot better after dropping the second set.

"But overall I think I've played very well, very solid from back of the court," Djokovic said. "I got into his service rhythm, started reading his serve better in the third and fourth sets."

"I just really am pleased with the way I closed out the match," he added. "I lost the rhythm on my serve a little bit towards the end of the match, but overall just a good fight and really challenging match for me on grass."

