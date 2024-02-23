"I knew if I didn't Iga Swiatek's gonna destroy me" - Anna Kalinskaya on staying calm, aggressive during Dubai upset win over World No. 1 

Anna Kalinskaya notched the biggest win of her career by taking out World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the Dubai Tennis Championships semifinal.

The Russian, who is also through to her first WTA 1000 final, made quick work of Swiatek - dropping only eight games en route to the 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Kalinskaya made it clear during her on-court interview that she came into the contest with a set game plan in mind. The Russian said she kept her focus on staying calm and aggressive knowing very well that Swiatek, who she described as “incredible”, would "destroy" her otherwise.

“Iga Swiatek’s a great player," Anna Kalinskaya said. "I knew if I didn’t stay calm and aggressive she’s gonna destroy me."

"That was the plan. To stay aggressive. Move her a lot. I’m happy I won. She’s unbelievable. I’m happy I had the chance to play against her. I’m sure we’ll play a lot in the future,” she added.

She went on to thank her team, including her coach and father before crediting her recent results to her improved physical health.

"Yeah, definitely, I'm super happy with my team," Anna Kalinskaya said. "Thank you coach, thanks dad."

"It's a pleasure to work with them. I feel much better physically than I did last year, big respect to my fitness coach, who's watching now. That gives me a lot of confidence to play at the highest level," she added.

Anna Kalinskaya looks ahead to a title win in Dubai after Iga Swiatek upset

Anna Kalinskaya and Iga Swiatek at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Looking ahead after her upset win over the World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Anna Kalinskaya will take on Jasmine Paolini in the summit clash.

The two had recently met at the Australian Open with Kalinskaya emerging victorious from the contest, a result that the Russian felt would work in her favor.

"I think [the Australian Open win] gives me confidence because I already know how she plays, so I have an idea what I need to do, what to be ready for," Anna Kalinskaya said.

"Yeah, I think it's something I can think about and be more prepared. But tomorrow is a different match. I just need to wake up and do my best," she added.

Kalinskaya heaped praises on Paolini, saying the Italian was a great mover and an incredible fighter on the court.

"She runs very good. She fights every single ball," the Russian said. "She's very tricky. She has good hands. Of course, she has a boost of confidence I'm pretty sure. This year she's doing great. She can surprise."

Kalinskaya has never lifted a WTA-level title before, while Paolini has a few to her name. The Dubai Tennis Championships, however, will be her biggest final so far.