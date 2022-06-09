"I knew my knee surgery and recovery would be a long process but the operation was necessary, I hope to be able to get back into the Laver Cup in September" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer has all but confirmed that the Laver Cup will be his first tournament back in action after fully recovering from a persistent knee injury that has kept him on the sidelines for almost an entire year.

Whether the Laver Cup was just the first confirmed tournament in the Swiss' schedule or whether he will be able to play competitively even before that has been a topic of wide speculation on social media over the last few months.

But in a recent interview with Swiss weekly Coopzeitung, the 20-time Grand Slam champion put an end to the speculation, stating that the plan, as of now, is to get in shape to participate in the team event. The 2022 edition of the Laver Cup is scheduled to take place from September 23-25 in London, where the former World No. 1 will be representing Team Europe alongside stars like Rafael Nadal.

José Morgado @josemorgado 🏼 Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will be back together at O2 Arena for the 2022 Laver Cup Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will be back together at O2 Arena for the 2022 Laver Cup 👏🏼 https://t.co/dnnPg1dkpU

While the 40-year-old admitted that he knew rehabbing his knee would be an arduous process, he remarked that he had no other option but to go ahead with the operation in order to prolong his career.

"I knew [my knee surgery and recovery] would be a long process but the operation was necessary, I couldn't have played like this after Wimbledon. Now I hope to be able to get back into the Laver Cup in September," Federer said.

Dinora♥RF 🐐 @norinchi_df "Roger Federer announces return for autumn

Roger Federer stops by SRF for a short interview. He lets viewers know that he used to ski too fast. His family was on the slopes and he would pick them up later. He also announces his comeback for late summer or fall." "Roger Federer announces return for autumnRoger Federer stops by SRF for a short interview. He lets viewers know that he used to ski too fast. His family was on the slopes and he would pick them up later. He also announces his comeback for late summer or fall." https://t.co/iCiOi2UYy4

The Swiss also shed light on lighter topics such as his post-recovery vacation plans, revealing that he wished to take up skiing once more. Although the 20-time Grand Slam champion wanted to go golfing as well, he was worried that it might be too hard on his back.

"When I recover, I'll go skiing, of course. Maybe I'll go golfing again, that wasn't possible in the last few years. Not now with my knee anyway, and as is well known, I used to suffer from back problems," Federer said. "Once I went to a round of golf with my mother for her 60th birthday and I really wanted to play along. After that, I suffered from back pain for a week. So I let it go from there. If I start golfing, I won't do it alone, but together with Mirka."

"I won't play 20 tournaments a year like I used to, my program will be manageable" - Roger Federer on his tennis schedule once he is back in action

Roger Federer reckons he won't be playing 20 tournaments a year like he used to before

During the interview, Roger Federer also touched on how he plans to curate his tennis schedule once he is back in action. The 40-year-old made it clear that he would not be playing as many tournaments as he used to back in his early days, instead competing only in those he thought were important.

"[Whether my family will travel with me again for tennis tournaments] is a problem that I would really like to have. Because that would mean that everything is going well with the knee and the comeback," Federer said. "The advantage is that I won't play 20 tournaments a year like I used to. My program will be manageable, and that's why I'll say: sometimes they'll be there, sometimes they won't."

Eurosport @eurosport 🤝



@rogerfederer | @RafaelNadal | @LaverCup The 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐓s will team up once again the 2022 Laver Cup The 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐓s will team up once again the 2022 Laver Cup 🐐🤝🐐@rogerfederer | @RafaelNadal | @LaverCup

That meant he was unsure whether he could have his family accompany him to all tournaments in his schedule. This could mean a lot of planning for accommodation in many countries, at times for just a week or two of stay.

Simon Häring @_shaering I asked Roger Federer regarding his plans for Wimbledon: «It's not possible for the family to come. You would have to be in quarantine for five days. Hopes that they would be able to come with me were soon buried. I will be with Seve, Ivan and Dani like in Paris.» #Federer I asked Roger Federer regarding his plans for Wimbledon: «It's not possible for the family to come. You would have to be in quarantine for five days. Hopes that they would be able to come with me were soon buried. I will be with Seve, Ivan and Dani like in Paris.» #Federer https://t.co/k4B7zENgUp

However, considering that it would help his children meet many of their friends, the 20-time Grand Slam champion remarked that he has to give the issue more thought before deciding on whether he should take them with him or not.

"For a week in Shanghai or Indian Wells the effort is certainly too great. But I also know that my children would be happy to see certain places again, because that's where we meet our friends every year," Federer said.

