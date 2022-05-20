"I knew he wasn't doing great, but when he made it anyway, I was really happy for him" - Roger Federer on Rafael Nadal's Australian Open win

During an extensive interview with Camina da Magazin. Roger Federer spoke on a number of topics, including Rafael Nadal's 21st Grand Slam win earlier this year.

Nadal, who is good friends with Federer, shot past the Swiss' (and Novak Djokovic's) Grand Slam tally by winning this year's Australian Open. The Spaniard achieved the feat despite spending the previous six months on the sidelines due to a chronic foot injury.

When asked if he hopes to replicate the Mallorcan's feat when he makes his own comeback, Federer responded in the affirmative, highlighting the inspirational value of the Spaniard's achievement. The 40-year-old also revealed that he was aware of the seriousness of Nadal's health issues, given that they speak quite often.

"Absolutely. It's incredibly inspiring when someone comes back from massive health problems," Federer said. "Rafa and I talk on the phone from time to time; we talk a lot. I knew he wasn't doing great, but when he made it anyway, I was really happy for him. The effort is immense. Today, just preparing for a match takes many hours."

"I would have liked to be a DJ" - Roger Federer when asked what he would like to be if he weren't a tennis player

During the interview, Roger Federer was asked to pick a profession he would have pursued if he had not become a tennis player. The Swiss maestro revealed that he would have loved to have been a DJ, describing in detail his love for music and for creating "good vibes."

"I love music. I get up with it and go to bed with chill out sound," the Swiss said. "At home, I'm the one who creates good vibes, in the apartment, at invitations, in the car, I want to tell the children who used to make good music (laughs). Actually, I would have liked to be a DJ. One day I want to buy a DJ set for fun. I grew up during the techno era of the 90's, also went to the street parade a couple of times which was on my birthday in the summer, awesome!"

Federer is no longer simply a legendary tennis player but also a global ambassador due to his spotless image and larger-than-life persona. When asked about how he regards his superstar status, the 20-time Major champion explained that he metamorphoses from his normal self to being "Federer" once he steps on the tennis court.

"In private, I'm just me," he said. "But when I put on my bandana before a match and check in the mirror whether the headband is in place, I somehow transform myself into Roger Federer. And when I watch tennis highlights on YouTube and a game of mine is shown, it feels very strange."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee