"I knew Roger Federer was struggling with emotions when he was teenager, I'm not the only who struggles" - Mirra Andreeva

Following her exit from 2023 Wimbledon, Mirra Andreeva shared insights about her struggles on the court, and how she relates to the early career of the legendary Roger Federer.

Andreeva, who made her first appearance on the grass court this year, bowed out of the competition after a grueling three-set match against Madison Keys on Monday. She has, however, gained immense experience and intends to improve her performance in the upcoming tournaments.

Responding to a question about her emotional control during matches, Andreeva shared a candid response:

"I knew that Federer was struggling with emotions when he was a teenager. Actually, when I was younger, I saw that, well, he was struggling also. I'm not the only one who also struggles."

Andreeva's admission draws attention to how tennis professionals often have to manage immense pressure and emotional turmoil on the court. Much like Federer, Andreeva is working hard to handle these challenges.

"I thought that I just need to wait a little bit and it will go away. But it doesn't work like this. You just have to work on yourself. As faster you'll do it, then the results will come also faster, I think," she said, highlighting her strategy to manage her emotional state during matches.

While reflecting on her performance at Wimbledon, Mirra Andreeva was both pleased with her progress and slightly disappointed with the outcome. However, she's resolved to do better in future tournaments.

"Next year I hope, and I will do my best, to do better," Andreeva asserted.

The Russian also shed light on her unusual yet effective method of self-improvement.

"I just talked a lot with myself about everything, about the game, about the mental part," she mentioned.

It's a routine she has been following every night, turning off the lights and having a conversation with herself.

Looking ahead, she plans to take a few days off before getting back into action. Andreeva is scheduled to participate in the Lausanne WTA 250 tournament, and later in the US Open.

Mirra Andreeva snubs Wimbledon umpire's handshake following racket-throwing penalty

Mirra Andreeva argues with the umpire at Wimbledon 2023

In an unexpected turn of events during her Wimbledon last-16 match, Russian player Mirra Andreeva faced a penalty for a 'code violation' on Monday. This led to a considerable shift in the game dynamics against her American counterpart, Madison Keys.

Mirra Andreeva, was on a promising trajectory to become the youngest player since 1997 to reach the quarter-finals, a title held by Anna Kournikova. However, a contentious decision by the umpire led to the young prodigy's downfall.

Having secured the first set with a score of 6-3, Mirra Andreeva maintained her superior form by taking a 4-1 lead in the second. This put her tantalizingly close to a spot in the quarterfinals.

However, a resilient comeback from Keys, winner of the Eastbourne International 2023, led to a game shift. She bagged three consecutive games and secured the second set in a tie-breaker. The match took a definitive turn for Andreeva post this point.

Mirra Andreeva received a warning from the umpire, Julie Kjendlie, for tossing her racket on the grass towards the conclusion of the second set. The situation escalated during the final set when the score was 2-5 against Andreeva.

She was penalized for 'code violation and unsportsmanlike conduct'. Mirra Andreeva protested against the decision fervently, given that she had slipped during the play and lost grip of her racket. Despite her protestations, though, the penalty stood.

Having been hit by the penalty, Andreeva found herself facing match points for Keys. She approached the umpire to dispute the call.

"Do you understand what you are doing? I didn't throw the racket. I slid. It's the wrong decision. I slid and then I fell," she told the umpire.

Despite her plea, the ruling remained unchanged and Keys secured a 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 win on the subsequent point.

Adding to the tension of the situation, following the match conclusion, Andreeva bypassed the umpire's chair without extending a handshake to Kjendlie. She did shake hands with her opponent, Keys.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes