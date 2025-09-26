"I knew it would be tough" - Coco Gauff shares honest verdict on Jessica Pegula-led USA’s Billie Jean King Cup loss, says she will help out next year

Coco Gauff shared her honest verdict on Jessica Pegula-led Team USA's loss in the Billie Jean King Cup final against Jasmine Paolini-led Italy. The two-time Grand Slam champion even hinted at playing the event next year.

Gauff is currently competing in Beijing at the China Open. She got the better of Kamilla Rakhimova to earn her first win since facing defeat against Naomi Osaka at the US Open in the fourth round.

During her post-match press conference at the China Open, Gauff was asked about her compatriots at the BJK Cup. Team USA defeated Kazakhstan 2-1 before getting the better of Great Britain 2-0 in the semifinals. However, they were defeated by Italy in the final.

"I knew it would be tough. I thought that our team was strong. I felt like this year that they could have taken it. I'm hoping that we can do well and qualify again. I'll probably be playing next year," Coco Gauff said.

In the final, Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto got the better of Emma Navarro 6-4, 6-4, before Jasmine Paolini defeated Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-2. This marked Italy's sixth consecutive win over the USA in the team event. The USA now leads the head-to-head 9-6.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are playing at the China Open

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

World No. 3 Coco Gauff and World No. 7 Jessica Pegula are currently competing at the China Open in Beijing. On Friday, September 26, Gauff, who received a bye in the first round, defeated Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 6-0 in the second round.

The American last competed at the US Open late in August. She took a break after losing in the fourth round to Naomi Osaka and played her first match on the WTA Tour in China. She was overwhelmed with emotions after her win.

"Super happy to be back here. I have great memories here from last year. Hoping to make some more good memories here," Gauff said during her post-match interview.

In the third round, she has set up an exciting clash against Canada's Leylah Fernandez. The 25th seed got the better of Maria Sakkari in the second round, 6-2, 6-0.

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula is yet to begin her China Open campaign. She has also received a bye in the first round and will take on Ajla Tomljanovic in the second. This will be the fifth battle between the pair, with Pegula leading their head-to-head 3-1.

