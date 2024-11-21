"I know where I'll be" - Serena Williams makes her preference known as Coachella announces 2025 lineup, and it's not Lady Gaga or Post Malone

Serena Williams reacted to the lineup for the 2025 edition of the iconic Coachella music festival. Despite the likes of Lady Gaga and Post Malone headlining the festival on the first and third days of the festival, respectively, Williams has expressed her excitement over punk rock legends Green Day, who are the main act on day two.

Coachella was co-founded in 1999 by Rick Van Santen and Paul Tollett. Since then, it has become an annual event, attracting some of the most prominent names spanning the music and art industries. The Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, located in the Colorado Desert's Coachella Valley, hosts the event.

Recently, the festival announced its star-studded lineup for the 2025 edition. Upon taking notice of it, former World No. 1 and 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams took to her Instagram to express her feelings for Green Day, the punk rockers who have produced smash hits such as 'Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)' and 'Wake Me Up When September Ends' over the years.

"I know where I'll be @greenday," Williams wrote.

Serena Williams expressing her excitement to watch Green Day live at Coachella 2025 (Source: Instagram/Serena Williams)

Williams was personally invited by Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong to present the band at a pre-Grammy gala event earlier this year.

Serena Williams was delighted to present Green Day at Clive Davis' pre-Grammy gala in February 2024

Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

Clive Davis, widely regarded as an iconic figure in the American music industry, hosted a gala event in the buildup to the 2024 Grammys. Five-time Grammy winner Green Day was among the biggest names invited to the event, and the band's singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong requested Williams to present the punk rockers at the event. Williams, an ardent Green Day fan, agreed.

The former World No. 1 took to Instagram to share her excitement over the invitation.

"When @billiejoearmstrong calls you to present their band, you jump on a plane and do it," Williams wrote at the time.

During the presentation speech, Williams laid bare her love for the punk rock act, saying:

"My literally favorite band of all time. Truly, to know me is to know my love for them."

Serena Williams retired from tennis with a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2022 US Open. She is currently a successful entrepreneur and is happily married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The couple is parents to two daughters, Olympia (born in 2017) and Adira River (born in 2023).

