"I don't know, I'm done" - When Serena Williams broke down in tears after losing to Naomi Osaka in Australia

Serena Williams made a tearful exit at the 2021 Australian Open following a straight-sets defeat to Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.

Williams' hopes of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, thereby, ended at the hands of Osaka with the 6-3, 6-4 loss. The American had 23 Majors to her name, which is still an Open Era record. However, she remained just one short of equaling the all-time record held by Australia's Margaret Court.

Since her triumph at the 2017 Australian Open, Williams reached four Slam finals, but the 24th title eluded her as she ended up losing all of them.

In a press conference after the defeat to Osaka, Williams looked visibly distressed and stated that she made too many unforced errors on the day. She explained:

“I wouldn't say I was nervous. The difference today was errors. I made so many errors today. Honestly, it was opportunities where I could have won. I could have been up 5-love. I just made so many errors. I felt like I was hitting well. I was hitting well this whole tournament. Even the first couple of games I played well. Even then I had so many opportunities.”

When asked if it was her last time playing in Australia, the former World No. 1 became emotional and said:

“I don’t know ... if I ever say farewell I wouldn’t tell anyone. I don’t know ... I’m done.”

Serena Williams struggled to control her emotions and eventually broke into tears. She couldn’t bring herself to answer any more questions and promptly left the press conference.

It was indeed her final appearance at the Melbourne Major as the American skipped the 2022 edition of the event before calling time on her career at the US Open last year.

"Forever in debt" - Serena Williams' heartfelt post to Melbourne fans after defeat to Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams in action against Naomi Osaka at the 2021 Australian Open.

After making an emotional exit from her press conference, Serena Williams took time to compose herself before taking to social media to thank the fans for their support.

Williams expressed her disappointment at the result and sent her heartfelt gratitude to the fans for their love.

"Today was not ideal outcome or performance but it happens... I am so honored to be able to play in front of you all. Your support, your cheers, I only wish I could have done better for you today. I am forever in debt and grateful to each and everyone single one of you. I love you. I love you. I love you. I adore you," she said in an Instagram post.

