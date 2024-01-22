"I know what I'm worth" - Daniil Medvedev dismisses Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz comparison at Australian Open 

Daniil Medvedev booked his spot in the Australian Open quarterfinal after ousting Nuno Borges 6-3, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-1 in his last match.

During his post-match presser, the Russian was asked if he felt that he was being left out of the title contenders' conversation in favor of Novak Djokovic and young guns like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

The Russian, however, was quick to dismiss the view, saying he knew his worth and did not need validation from external sources.

On being asked about Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner being viewed as the next challengers for Djokovic and him flying 'under the radar', Medvedev said the current group of new players all play amazing tennis. However, was quick to add that he knows his own worth.

The former World No. 1 said he showed the world his level at the 2021 US Open when he beat Djokovic to capture his maiden Grand Slam title.

"Novak is always talked about. This year Carlos and Jannik are in consideration as well. Do you feel like you're flying under the radar a little bit?" Daniil Medvedev was asked.

"I know what I'm worth. I know how good I can play," the Russian responded. "I proved it in the US Open, especially for myself, playing some tough opponents, in my opinion, like game style-wise. I managed to beat them."

As for the question on a certain player being 'ready' to win a Grand Slam, Medvedev said the conversation can continue to paper forever but the actual test would come on the court.

"I'm ready. Hopefully, I can show it on the tennis court. We can talk forever about who is ready, who is favorite. You need to win," the former World No. 1 said.

Djokovic has 24 Grand Slma trophies to boast but Medvedev did show the tennis world that the Serb can be beaten on the big stage at the 2021 US Open. Alcaraz has since surpassed the Russian in the Grand Slam race with two titles but Medvedev believes that he is still as big a contender as ever.

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev book Australian Open quarterfinal spots

Novak Djokovic led the top seeds including Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev into the Australian Open - quarterfinals.

The top three seeds at this year’s Australian Open Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev booked quarterfinal spots in the last 48 hours, coming through their respective fourth-round contests rather unscathed.

Novak Djokovic dropped only three games in his 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 win over Adrian Mannarino and will now face American Taylor Fritz for a spot in the semifinals. Carlos Alcaraz was also solid in his win over Miomir Kecmanovic, coming through 6-4, 6-4. 6-0. He will now take on Alexander Zverev in the last-eight.

Medvedev, meanwhile, needed four sets to beat surprise package Nuno Borges in the quarterfinals. He will lock horns with Hubert Hurkacz for a berth in the semifinal.

