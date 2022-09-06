"I know for Serena Williams is evolving away from the sport, but she might evolve back for doubles; maybe I can get her to play" - Venus Williams

Venus and Serena Williams joined forces once again for doubles after a long gap at the 2022 US Open, taking a wildcard into the tournament. While their campaign might have come to a premature end in the opening round, Venus is only taking back the positives with her.

Speaking in a recent interview on her own YouTube channel, the seven-time Major winner recalled the experience of sharing the court with Serena Williams in front of the home fans. The older Williams sister stated that she was "super proud" of the way they played on Arthur Ashe that night.

Further hinting at a possible future collaboration with Serena — who famously ended her illustrious career at this year's US Open, Venus said that despite Serena's retirement, she might convince her to team up for doubles at some point.

"I know for Serena I, we have had and lots of wins and even though she's evolving away from the sport, she might evolve back for doubles," Venus said. "Maybe I can get her to play."

"I don't even know what I'm thinking of again," she continued. "But what I do know is we played great the match when we play great and I'm super proud of what we accomplish on the court."

Shifting her focus to the varying skillsets required for singles and doubles, Venus Williams said she always found the two disciplines to be different. The American was quick to add that she saw herself as a singles player who brought a certain set of strengths to the doubles court.

"While my strength, my strengths are in singles and I try to bring them into doubles," Venus said. "And so we walk out on the court at 7 o' clock, primetime match at the open. It was such an honor and I think probably added the pressure of like really wanting to play well for the crowd. I got this experience to play on this major court."

"They basically played some flawless tennis" - Venus on her & Serena Williams' US Open 1R opponents in doubles

Venus and Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open.

Venus Williams also recalled her performance from the doubles match at the US Open, saying she thought that both herself and Serena Williams gave their best in the match — but were beaten by their opponents' "flawless" tennis.

Recalling a near-10 minute service game that she would go on to hold early in the contest, Venus said there are days when you can play your best and still not win.

"They basically played some flawless tennis," Venus said of her performance. "I don't think they could play better. Well, there was a moment where I think it took us, 10 minutes, old serve, I was serving and I wouldn't let that game go."

"So in doubles, you just want to hold serve and then hopefully get a break," she continued. "So it was super exciting to get out there and just hold serve under the interview saying circumstances. Sometimes you can play your best and still you don't get the win."

