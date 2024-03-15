"I know the stats, but you cannot compare this with the Big 3, they are a different level" - Jannik Sinner on his blistering 16-0 start to the season

Jannik Sinner’s 16-0 win-loss for the season has put him in the company of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer — all of whom have enjoyed similar (and better) starts to the new year.

The Italian, who booked his spot in the Indian Wells with a win 6-3, 6-3 over Jiri Lehecka, has already lifted two trophies this season including his maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

Sinner, however, is not ready to classify his flawless start to the season as among the best just yet.

Speaking to the media during his post-match press conference, Sinner said he does not remember watching some of the famous winning streaks of the past, since they came when he was more interested in skiing and football at that age.

"No, I was 10 years old," Jannik Sinner said. "I was not following tennis, to be honest, because I was skiing much more, I was playing football, so I was not following tennis."

The 22-year-old, however, was quick to note that his run paled in comparison to those by the ‘Big 3’ — Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer — the Serb’s 41-match win streak from 2011 in particular.

"I know the stats now, but you cannot compare this with the best, with the Big 3 or Big 4," he continued. "They are a different level what they have showed in the years."

Sinner said he was not paying too much attention to the stats and records, but was instead focused on writing his own story for himself.

"I just, you know, make my story for myself. Yeah, that's it, but when I was younger, I didn't watch so much tennis," Jannik Sinner said.

"Happy to be back here in the SF" - Jannik Sinner as he looks to continue winning streak at Indian Wells

Jannik Sinner at Indian Wells 2024.

Jannik Sinner also reflected on his performance in the Indian Wells quarterfinal against Jiri Lehecka.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the World No. 3 said he was happy with the way he handled the tricky windy conditions.

"Yeah, today was for sure a different situation," Jannik Sinner said. "In the beginning was windy, but I handled it very well. I mean, he's an incredible player with huge potential from both swings. He was serving really well. For sure I'm happy about the performance."

The Italian went on to express joy at being in the Indian Wells semifinal for the second consecutive year.

"There was not so much rhythm today, so, you know, it's a little bit different kind of matchup, but for sure I'm really happy about the performance and happy to be back here in the semifinals," he added.

Sinner will take on Carlos Alcaraz for a spot in the Indian Wells final. The Spaniard had beaten Alexander Zverev in his quarterfinal encounter.

