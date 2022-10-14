"I don't know why they took it away"- Martina Navratilova on five-set match format being removed from the WTA Finals

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova expressed her viewpoint on the five-set format being removed from the WTA Finals.

From 1984 through 1998, the WTA Tour Finals championship match was best-of-five, with three epic 5-setters.

Navratilova and Chris Evert, two veteran rivals, squared off in the first-ever final to play the best-of-five format. With scores of 6-3, 7-5, 6-1, Navratilova prevailed in the match. However, the structure was eventually abandoned in 1998.

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova appeared in a 2019 interview with BT Sport, where they spoke about their feelings on the format's elimination. The nine-time Wimbledon champion expressed her displeasure and claimed to not understand why it was taken away.

"I don't know why they took it away because it was a big controversy when they started to receive us like let's give it a go. Of course we wanted to play when you get equal prize money and the majors and the beef against that was well we only play two out of three," Martina Navratilova said.

"We had maybe 10 years of that and then they stopped it. Again I don't know why they stopped it," she added shortly.

"I tell you what it wasn't fun, it was fun for Martina Navratilova cause she won but it was not fun for me"- Chris Evert

Chris Evert at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals: Singapore 2016 - Day Seven

Chris Evert, though, had a different viewpoint to share. She recalled her best-of-five-sets encounter with Navratilova and stated that it was difficult to adjust to the format without any other tournaments in the year using it.

"If you don't psychologically, if you don't do this during the year and they just spring it on you in one tournament, you're just not used to it," she said.

Additionally, she said that she felt tired after losing two close sets and that her level dropped in the third after she realized that she didn't she could win three more sets at that stage.

"I tell you what it wasn't fun. It was fun for you cause you won but it was not fun for me. I lost the first two sets against her (Navratilova), and if you notice the third set was 6-1. I mean I was thinking to myself, I was so tired, the first two sets were close and I was dejected, and I'm like, can I win three sets in row and I couldn't. So kind of my level went down at that stage," Evert said.

