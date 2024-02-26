"I know the way she means it" – Taylor Fritz reacts to his girlfriend Morgan Riddle calling Jannik Sinner 'cute'

American tennis star Taylor Fritz recently reacted to his girlfriend Morgan Riddle calling the reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner 'cute'.

Fritz and Riddle featured in the second season of Netflix's tennis documentary 'Break Point'. In the third episode, titled Friend or Foe, the couple was recorded making small talk while dining.

The conversation starts with Riddle quizzing Fritz about Sinner's form.

"How's Sinner playing right now," she asks.

"I mean, I think he's been playing good all year," Fritz replies.

Riddle then apparently teases Fritz, saying:

"He [Jannik Sinner] is like fun to watch. He's so cute."

"Ok," the World No. 9 responds.

"He is," Riddle reiterates.

The ATP recently showed Fritz the video clip of his conversation with Riddle and recorded his reaction. He amusingly admitted feeling conscious of the cameras while talking to his girlfriend.

"I mean, I mean, yeah, at the end… (laughs). 'He's cute', I know the way she, like the way she means it, but there's cameras on me. I’m not really sure how I'm supposed to answer that, like, yeah… sure, he's cute," Taylor Fritz said.

As far as the head-to-head numbers are concerned, nothing separates Fritz and Sinner thus far. The duo have clashed only twice and shared the wins.

Interestingly, both their meetings were at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Fritz defeated Sinner 6-4, 6-3 in the 2021 pre-quarterfinals, whereas the Italian responded with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win in 2023.

"Taylor Fritz can move on from things pretty quickly" - Morgan Riddle

Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz on the black carpet at Laver Cup 2023 in Vancouver, Canada.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently revealed that the World No. 9 has always been good at handling his emotions after a loss.

"He [Taylor Fritz] can move on from things pretty quickly. I think some guys kind of get upset and shut down but he just wants me to cuddle him. I appreciate it as opposed to what the opposite could be. But then when you get those big wins then it's all the more special," Riddle said on the Sportsish podcast.

Riddle claimed that Fritz's positive mentality is a major contributor to his success on the court.

"Taylor's really good at dealing with it, that's something that his coaches have always said that he's so strong mentally, which is so important in tennis. That's like 70 percent of the game in tennis, the mental strength," she added.

Notably, Fritz and Riddle have been seeing each other since 2020 and they are often spotted together on and off the court.