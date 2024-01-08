"I have learned a lot from Novak Djokovic" - Zheng Qinwen details playing against the Serb in United Cup mixed doubles

Chinese tennis star Zheng Qinwen has said that playing against world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the mixed doubles match at the United Cup was a learning experience for her.

Serbia beat China in the match where Zheng paired with Zhang Zhizhen to play against Djokovic and Olga Danilovic in the mixed doubles match. The 24-time Grand Slam winner won three out of the four majors in 2023 and secured victory at the ATP Finals, the season-ending championship of the ATP Tour.

"I have learned a lot from him (Djokovic), even in a mixed doubles match, because he is in perfect form with every skill and in every detail. I felt the pressure of facing the history maker in that match," Zheng said in an interview with Xinhua news agency.

Zheng beat reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and Olga Danilovic of Serbia in the two women's singles matches during the group stage of the United Cup.

"Playing against Djokovic in the mixed doubles match was very helpful. Because it's different between watching him play from faraway or in the video and actually playing with him on the court," she said.

Despite the loss to Serbia, China made it to the quarterfinals of the United Cup but were beaten by eventual runner-up Poland. Zheng, who is now ranked No. 14, lost in straight sets to No. 1 Iga Swiatek, while Hubert Hurkacz beat Zhang Zhizhen in the men's singles. The Chinese pair lost to Poland in the mixed doubles tie as well.

Novak Djokovic won two singles matches at the United Cup

Novak Djokovic plays at the United Cup 2024

Novak Djokovic won two singles matches at the United Cup but his impressive run on the hard courts of Australia ended in the semifinals of the tournament. Local favorite Alex de Minaur stunned the Serbian star in straight sets.

Djokovic lost in Australia for the first time since Hyeon Chung eliminated him in the quarterfinals at the 2018 Australian Open. He had beaten Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in three sets to lead his country into the quarterfinals of the United Cup.

The Serb opened the new season on an impressive note by beating China's Zhang Zhizhen in straight sets. Djokovic has been dealing with a right wrist injury but said that he would be fine in time for the upcoming Australian Open.

Alex de Minaur, who was ranked world No. 12 during his match against the Serb, won 33 of the 34 points on his first serve to beat the No. 1 player in 94 minutes.

