"I am lifted" - Serena Williams expresses excitement over Rihanna's latest comeback single 'Lift me up'

Tennis ace Serena Williams expressed her undying love for music as she took to social media to react to singer Rihanna's latest single, 'Lift Me Up.'

Rihanna, a singer, actress and businesswoman, is a multi-Grammy award winner and the second-best-selling female artist of all time. Her latest single is an emotional ballad dedicated to the late actor Chadwick Boseman and will be featured in the Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Williams shared the singer's post about the much-awaited song on her Instagram story and wrote:

"I am lifted!!!"

"Her impact goes far beyond the 23 Grand Slams, endorsements, and twirls" - Journalist pays tribute to Serena Williams

Serena Williams was last seen in action at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams hung up her tennis boots after this year's US Open campaign. A few days before the commencement of the Major, the former World No. 1 had penned down her retirement message in an article for Vogue magazine.

During her time on the tour, the American won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by anyone in the Open Era. She's widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

In an interview, Ericka N. Goodman-Hughey, the deputy editor of ESPN Magazine, shed some light on the behind-the-scenes of his organization's special print edition featuring the legend. She raved about the American and said that her impact goes well beyond her on-court achievements.

"Serena is a remarkable athlete and human. She has forever changed how we look at the game of tennis, women’s sports, and pay equity. However, her impact goes far beyond the 23 Grand Slams, endorsements, and twirls. As she evolves away from competitive tennis, we will continue to see and feel how powerful she is with the change she’ll continue to make in the world," she said.

Goodman-Hughley spoke about how "Serena's evolving away" confused the editor's team. The upcoming special issue edition is said to honor Serena Williams' legacy.

"When Serena Williams’ Vogue cover dropped in August — we thought, ‘oh boy. Buckle up!’ Serena is evolving away from the sport, and this will be a larger-than-life moment'. We weren’t sure if “evolving” from the sport meant Serena was retiring or doing more of a Tom Brady thing. So, the approach to a print issue that honored Serena’s legacy had to be thoughtful," she said.

"Serena is the GOAT of GOATs. Her career is decorated with top tennis accolades earned throughout her career on the court and extraordinary off-the-court achievements," she added.

