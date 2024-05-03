Aryna Sabalenka is still on course to defend her Madrid Open title after bettering Elena Rybakina in the semifinal on April 2.

Sabalenka, the No. 2 seed, faced No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina in one of the most exciting contests at the 2024 Madrid Open. Rybakina had defeated Sabalenka quite handily in their previous encounter this year at the Brisbane International, and she began the match in Madrid on the front foot.

She broke Sabalenka twice to easily take the first set. The Kazakh was close to ousting the Belarusian in the second set as she served for the match. However, the Australian Open champion showed incredible resilience to break Rybakina in and she went on to win the second set to force a decider. Both women went toe-to-toe in the third set and a tiebreak ensued.

The World No. 2 closed the match on her fourth match point, winning 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5). Aryna Sabalenka will now face top seed Iga Swiatek in the final of the 2024 Madrid Open. In light of herself, Swiatek, and Rybakina reaching the semifinal of the WTA 1000 tournament, Sabalenka was asked about the rivalry amongst the trio in women's tennis.

In her post-match press conference, the Belarusian opined that the competition between the WTA's "Big 3" keeps them motivated and pushes them to raise their level. The 25-year-old added that she had not been at her best in the past few tournaments and hoped to carry her form from Madrid in upcoming events.

“I like that they call us the Big3, I feel that in some way we are motivating each other. Sometimes we give ourselves a very bad time, but at the same time that helps us improve and continue working harder and harder, looking for new things. Now I've just been away for a few tournaments, so we'll see how everything evolves, this has only been one specific tournament. I hope the season continues along this path and we become the Big3 again,” Sabalenka said.

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Iga Swiatek in last year's Madrid Open final

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek will lock horns in their second consecutive Madrid Open final on April 5. The Belarusian bettered the Pole in the title contest last year in a three-set affair 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to win her second Madrid Open. Once again, Swiatek stands in the Sabalenka's way as she attempts to become the first woman since Simona Halep in 2017 to defend the title in the Spanish capital.

At the 2024 Madrid Open, Aryna Sabalenka had a tough route to reach the final. She needed three sets to oust Magda Linette, wildcard Robin Montgomery, and Danielle Collins before registering a straight-sets win over Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals.

As for Iga Swiatek, she has swept aside her opponents in Madrid bar one. The four-time Grand Slam champion faced little trouble in dispatching Wang Xiyu, Sorana Cristea, and Sara Sorribest Tormo. She dropped her only set en route to the final against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals. Swiatek defeated Madison Keys in straight sets in the semifinals.