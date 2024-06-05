Coco Gauff has picked the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. The NBA Finals are slated to begin on Thursday, June 6, and end on Sunday, June 23. Gauff, an avid Miami Heat fan, made her choice citing her fondness for Mavericks star and eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving. The reigning US Open champion also briefly looked back on meeting Irving.

Gauff, currently vying for her maiden French Open title, sealed her spot in the semifinals of the claycourt Major after a comeback win over Ons Jabeur on Tuesday, June 4. Jabeur, backed vociferously by the crowd on Stade Roland Garros' Court Philippe Chatrier, clinched the first set 6-4.

However, Gauff came out a more aggressive player in the second set, and her 16 winners across the second and third sets proved instrumental as she took them 6-2 and 6-3 respectively. At her post-match press conference, the World No. 3 was asked to predict the winner of this season's NBA Finals.

Gauff expressed her admiration for Mavericks' shooting/point guard Irving, saying that he is the reason behind her picking Mavericks for the title.

"For the NBA finals, ooh there's Mavericks and Celtics. I think I'm going to go for the Mavericks just because I like Kyrie Irving a lot and I met him couple of years ago," Gauff said. (11:00)

The reigning US Open champion went on to tell the media that she supports the Miami Heat, which fell out of contention for the NBA Finals title after the first round. However, Gauff hoped that her favorite NBA team would have a resurgence next season.

"So, yeah, I'm not a 100 percent for one team, but I'm a Miami Heat fan and we lost first round but maybe next season," Gauff added.

"Always watching" - Kyrie Irving to Coco Gauff in 2019

Coco Gauff in action at the 2024 French Open

Gauff, aged 16, got the opportunity to witness Irving practice from close quarters in October 2019. At the time, Irving was a Brooklyn Nets player, having signed for them in July that year after spending two seasons with the Boston Celtics.

There was a brief interaction between the two as well, with Irving urging Gauff to focus solely on tennis and not get distracted by the business side of things. The interaction was documented and was later shared by Gauff on social media.

"You know they (Gauff's older rivals at the time) respect you. They see you as competition. You're the young one. You need to take over the sport of tennis. So make sure you take that with pride and have some fun with it, okay? Don't let the business side of it get to your head. Make sure you keep the love of it. Alright? I'll see you around. Always watching (you)," Irving had told Gauff.

In the French Open semifinals, Gauff is set to square off against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Thursday, June 6, in a rematch of the 2022 final, which went Swiatek's way.