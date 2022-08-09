"I would like to learn from Steffi Graff how to deal with success and how she managed to excel for so many years" - Iga Swiatek on the player she would like to meet the most 

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has expressed her desire to meet former legendary German player Steffi Graff. The Pole said she would like to learn from the 22-time Grand Slam champion on how to manage success and how she managed to be so consistent throughout her glorious career.

Graff is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time and she went on to inspire many players throughout her illustrious career, including Iga Swiatek. The 21-year-old wants to follow in the footsteps of the German, who dominated the sport during her heyday.

In an interview with Polish publication Onet, Iga Swiatek was asked who would be the one person she would like to meet and talk to for an hour.

"I think of Steffi Graf. I would like to talk to her about tennis things but also mind issues. I would like to learn from her how to deal with success and how she managed to excel for so many years," Swiatek said.

Meanwhile, Steffi Graff became the first tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam by winning all four Major singles titles and the Olympic gold medal in 1988 in Seoul.

Graff won a total of 107 career titles and also holds the record of being World No. 1 in the WTA rankings for 377 weeks.

"I came to the French Open aware that I was in good form and that I was the favorite" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek in action at Wimbledon. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Polish player won her first Major title in 2020 after winning the French Open, beating Sofia Kenin in straight sets. Swiatek admitted she wasn't thinking about going all the way at the Paris Major in 2020.

However, she knew she was one of the favorites at Roland Garros this year as she was in good form leading into the tournament. Swiatek clinched her second Major title by beating Coco Gauff in straight sets.

"To be honest, I think it was only before the match ball in the final. The previous two weeks I hadn't allowed myself to think that I could win in Paris so I was able to play with no expectations and didn't stop at any stage. This year was different - I came to the French Open aware that I was in good form and that I was the favorite," she said.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek was stunned by Alize Cornet in the third round at Wimbledon, which broke her 37-match winning streak. The World No.1 also lost in the quarterfinals of the Poland Open to Caroline Garcia.

Swiatek will now be seen in action in the second round of the Canadian Open (first round bye) on Wednesday.

