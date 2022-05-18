"I don't like to see Rafael Nadal suffering with the sport he loves and it hurts me too; I hope and wish he recovers" - Carlos Alcaraz 

Carlos Alacaraz has stated that he is disheartened by what his idol and compatriot Rafael Nadal is going through after suffering from a recurring foot injury in his loss to Denis Shapovalov in Rome

Uncertainty continues to loom around whether the 13-time champion will be fully fit in time for the start of the second Grand Slam of the year. The Spaniard has indicated that he will be particpating in Paris and will bring his doctor to the tournament.

Alcaraz, speaking at an award function in Murcia, hopes that the Mallorcan manages to recover in time and is competitive in Paris.

🗣 "Duele ver a Rafa Nadal sufriendo con el deporte que ama"

Todos pensamos lo mismo que Carlitos Alcaraz:🗣 "Duele ver a Rafa Nadal sufriendo con el deporte que ama"https://t.co/z9Fgn6q4Yg

"I don't like to see Rafa suffering with the sport he loves and it hurts me too . I hope and wish he recovers and is competitive," the 19-year-old stated.

The teen sensation, who opted out of the Italian Open citing a right ankle sprain, revealed in an interview with Marca that he is now feeling better.

"I am feeling better and better and I feel energetic and eager and knowing that I have my options," he added.

Alcaraz, who is now being counted as one of the favorites to win Roland Garros, stressed that he felt no pressure but was encouraged by the heightened expectations post his win at the Madrid Open.

"It motivates me that they count me as one of the favorites to win at Roland Garros and more than pressure, it is an encouragement to give everything," Alcaraz said.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz - a budding rivalry that caught the imagination of the tennis world

Alcaraz played Nadal for the first time on his 18th birthday

Although the two Spaniards have played each other only thrice, their rivalry is already a major talking point amongst the tennis fraternity.

Alcaraz first played Nadal on his 18th birthday in the second round of the 2021 Madrid Open. The Mallorcan won comfortably 6-1, 6-2 against Alcaraz but faced stiffer resistance in their next two encounters.

José Morgado @josemorgado Nadal on Alcaraz. "He got all the ingredients: the passion, humbleness, talent and the physical. Reminds me a lot of what I was with his age. He is a rival in the present and it's amazing to have another star from my country, cause we love tennis". Nadal on Alcaraz. "He got all the ingredients: the passion, humbleness, talent and the physical. Reminds me a lot of what I was with his age. He is a rival in the present and it's amazing to have another star from my country, cause we love tennis".

Alcaraz played Nadal in the semifinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters and gave the 21-time Slam champion a run for his money.

Coming into Indian Wells, the 35-year-old had won an astounding 15 matches on the trot, defeating his younger countryman 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to record his 20th consecutive win and advance to the final.

A year after their first-ever contest, the two Spaniards faced each other in a highly anticipated quarterfinal match-up at the 2022 Madrid Open. Alcaraz won the first set before a resurgent Nadal rallied back to win the second set 6-1.

Alcaraz soon found his footing and won a tightly contested third set to claim his first win over the 35-year-old, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

