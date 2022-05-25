"I would like to sit down with her and tell her about the history of Wimbledon" - Martina Navratilova on Naomi Osaka potentially skipping SW19

Tennis great Martina Navratilova joined the debate with regards to the aftermath of Wimbledon being stripped of ranking points by the ATP and WTA. Navratilova stated that she failed to understand why players would want to skip a tournament like Wimbledon only due to a lack of points.

The American added that she played the tournament to win the trophy and that she'd like to sit Naomi Osaka down and tell her the history of the tournament.

"I dont understand that view that players wouldnt play because there were no points. So, are you playing for a computer ranking? I just wanted to hold that trophy - the Venus Rosewater Dish. I would like to sit down with her and tell her about the history of Wimbledon," Navratilova said.

Piers Morgan Uncensored @PiersUncensored



"It's kind of nice if you can walk away from a potential £2m pay day. Most people don't have the luxury."



@martina | #wimbledon Tennis champ Martina Navratilova says she "doesn't understand the mentality" of Naomi Osaka saying she may not compete in Wimbledon."It's kind of nice if you can walk away from a potential £2m pay day. Most people don't have the luxury."@martina | @piersmorgan Tennis champ Martina Navratilova says she "doesn't understand the mentality" of Naomi Osaka saying she may not compete in Wimbledon."It's kind of nice if you can walk away from a potential £2m pay day. Most people don't have the luxury."@martina | @piersmorgan | #wimbledon https://t.co/yrFgYnWUj4

Naomi Osaka recently stated that she was unsure of playing at Wimbledon and that she was motivated by seeing her ranking climb.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Naomi Osaka has said she's 'not sure' if she will play at Wimbledon this year because no ranking points will be available, following the decision to ban Russian players. Naomi Osaka has said she's 'not sure' if she will play at Wimbledon this year because no ranking points will be available, following the decision to ban Russian players. https://t.co/ZhOvobZUYe

"I am not one-hunded percent sure if I am going to go there. I would love to go just to get some experience on the grass court. I wouldnt like to say its pointless - no pun intended, but I am the type of player that gets motivated by seeing my ranking go up," Osaka said.

Speaking on Piers Morgan's chat show, Navratilova said that not many people had the luxury of walking away from the prize money Wimbledon offers like Osaka does.

"It's kind of nice if you can walk away from a potential 2 million pounds pay day. Not many people have that luxury," Navratilova added.

When I won Wimbledon I didn't even know I had become No. 1 - Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova with John McEnrow seen as part of a Wimbledon celebration

Martina Navratilova, who won the Wimbledon title a record nine times during her career, asserted that she never played for ranking points or for the money. She stated that she didn't even know she had clinched the No. 1 spot in the rankings after winning Wimbledon.

"When I won Wimbleden I didn't even know that I became the No. 1. I learned about that in the press conference when they told me that you are No. 1 now. So, I said, that's great. That's the cherry on the cake now. I couldn't care less that there were no points given because I always play for the trophies and not the points and not the money," she said.

Martina Navratilova opined that Wimbledon was special and everything else came second, insisting that the event was not an exhibition.

"So, for me, it was Wimbledon and nothing else and everything came second. This is not an exhibition," she added.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan