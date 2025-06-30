"I would like to spend time with Novak Djokovic" - Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals how he feels about Serb potentially moving to Greece

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently spoke up about Novak Djokovic potentially moving with his family to Greece. According to Tsitsipas, if the Serb does make the move, he would be willing to help the 24-time Major champion with whatever is needed. The Greek also heaped praise on the former No. 1's listening skills.

Recently, Blic reported that the 100-time career singles titlist is weighing up a move to the Greek capital of Athens with his family. The report suggests that the Serb is considering the purchase of a villa in the historic city, which was previously owned by Dimitris Giannakopoulous, a Greek businessman.

Speaking his mind on the 38-year-old potentially relocating to Athens, Stefanos Tsitsipas said during a pre-tournament press conference ahead of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships:

"He (Djokovic) told me he'll talk to me if he needs anything. He's a very good person, I have a good friendship with him. I respect him as an athlete and as a person. I wish I could see him stay in Greece in the future, I would like to spend time with him."

Tsitsipas, who has so far reached two Major finals and lost both to the Serb, went on to shower high praise on the tennis legend's ability to listen.

"I think he's one of the nicest guys on the tour and what I like is that he's open to knowledge and how he listens, because there are few who listen. Most people want to talk! That's what makes him so special," the Greek added.

For now, though, both Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be focusing firmly on their respective campaigns at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic to begin Wimbledon 2025 campaign against Alexandre Muller; Stefanos Tsitsipas to face French qualifier in first round

The Serb after a practice session at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

At the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Novak Djokovic will be gunning for a record-equaling eighth title at the grass Major. However, it looks like a tall order considering the Serb's age and the dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

The seven-time champion at SW19 is set to kickstart his campaign with a first-round match against Alexandre Muller. The Serb and the Frenchman have only clashed once before. It was a first-round clash at the 2023 US Open, which the former No. 1 won in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas is slated to get his own campaign at the grass Major, going against qualifier Valentin Royer from France. The Greek's outing against the Frenchman will mark the former's first Grand Slam match under the tutelage of Djokovic's ex-coach, Goran Ivanisevic.

