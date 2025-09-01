"I was like, 'Thanks, I lost'" - Taylor Townsend reveals how she feels about her son Adyn's attitude towards her heartbreaking US Open loss

Taylor Townsend spoke up about some heartwarming exchanges with her son Adyn that took place during and after the American's fourth-round match at the 2025 US Open. Townsend lost the contest despite having eight match points, all of which were saved by opponent Barbora Krejcikova, with the Czech ultimately winning the encounter 1-6, 7-6(13), 6-3.
Following her heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the two-time singles Major champion, Townsend interacted with reporters at a press conference. Here, she talked about her son Adyn (A.J.), who was present at the Louis Armstrong Stadium for the three-hour-plus match and watched it from start to finish.
"I told A.J., "Wow you stayed there the whole time!" It was over three hours and he sat there, and when I was talking to my coach when she (Krejcikova) was on the bathroom break, he was like, "If you need anything, I got you! Just ask me!" I'm like, "Okay!" So, you know, it's nice to be able to have that," Townsend said.
The reigning WTA doubles No. 1 went on to disclose Adyn's attitude towards her loss to Krejcikova, and how she is attempting to "embody" the same attitude. Taylor Townsend added:
"I was in the cooldown area and he was like, "Hey mom! Let's work out together!" I'm like, "Sir, I just played three hours. I don't want to work out." He's like, "Let's do some squats!" I'm like, "I'm good!" So, you know, that's the kid thing where they have no idea and I actually said it, because I wanted to know what he was going to say. He's like, "Good job, mom!" I was like, "Thanks. A.J., I lost." He was like, "It's okay." And I was like, "That's the attitude." So I'm trying to embody that."
Taylor Townsend still in the running for glory at US Open 2025 despite singles exit in 4R
Taylor Townsend began her 2025 US Open campaign in the controversially revamped mixed doubles category, where she and partner Ben Shelton registered a quarterfinal finish. Townsend still has the women's doubles competition to play for at the hardcourt Major following her fourth-round loss in singles.
In women's doubles, Townsend and partner Katerina Siniakova are the top seeds and they convincingly won their first and second-round matches in straight sets. Up next for the American and the Czech is a clash against the duo of Yue Yuan and Camila Osorio for a place in the last eight.
Townsend and Siniakova have tasted Grand Slam glory in women's doubles before. The pair won the women's doubles titles at last year's Wimbledon Championships and this year's Australian Open.