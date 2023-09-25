"Obviously she’s not trained" - Andy Murray hilariously shares his honest opinion as he reveals his wife Kim Sears cuts his hair

Andy Murray recently divulged details of how his wife Kim Sears became his personal hairdresser at some point in his career.

Earlier on Sunday (September 24), the former World No. 1 was featured in a hilarious segment by the ATP, where he took on several questions from his colleagues. It was fellow Brit Jack Draper who asked him about who was tasked with cutting his hair.

In his response, Andy Murray revealed that his wife Kim has been taking care of his hair over the last few years. The 36-year-old also narrated a rather hilarious account of how the arrangement first came into being. He said:

"Usually, it’s my wife that cuts my hair. I hate going to the hairdressers, get no enjoyment out of it at all and I find it a massive hassle. But my wife is often nagging me to go to the hairdressers and I just tell her if she wants me to get it cut, then she can cut it.

"Basically, I never liked going to the hairdressers. She was always encouraging me to do it and then she said, 'Well, I’ll get someone to come and cut it at home.' It took like an hour and 15 minutes and I was like, 'This should be max 20 minutes for me, I’m not doing that again.' So then she just started doing it with the clippers and the scissors.”

The three-time Major winner also claimed that since his wife is not a pro, she is susceptible to missing some spots at times.

"She does an OK job but obviously she’s not trained, so sometimes I’ll notice it a few days later that there’s like four or five hairs that are much longer than all of the other ones. But she does a decent job," he remarked.

Andy Murray has put together a respectable season in 2023

Andy Murray poses with the ATP Challenger title at Aix-en-Provence

Andy Murray has enjoyed a good season in 2023, winning 23 of his 42 tour-level and ATP Challenger matches. The highlights of the Brit's year include winning three Challenger-level titles and finishing as the runner-up to Daniil Medvedev at the 250-level event in Doha.

The former World No. 1 also created history at the Australian Open in January, playing the second-longest match of the tournament's history against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round. The Brit won the match 4-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-3, 7-5 in five hours and 45 minutes to advance to the third round, where he lost to Roberto Bautista Agut.

Andy Murray was also instrumental in Great Britain qualifying for the 2023 Davis Cup Finals knockout stage. While he missed his country's first tie against Australia, he contributed to their 2-1 win against Switzerland by beating Leandro Riedi in the first singles match of the tie.

Great Britain subsequently were the winners of Group B as they completed a 2-1 win against France as well.