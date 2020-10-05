I like watching athletes like Diego Schwartzman: Dominic Thiem 

US Open 2020 Champion Dominic Thiem has sealed his place in the Roland Garros 2020 quarterfinals with a hard-fought victory against the unseeded Hugo Gaston in the fourth round. The Austrian player will now go head-to-head with his Argentinian friend Diego Schwartzman for a place in the semifinals.

Dominic Thiem recently launched his new website, where he spoke in detail about his competitors on the ATP Tour. He disclosed how he often has chats related to football with Rafael Nadal. Besides this, Thiem also revealed how Roger Federer loves to play pranks in the locker room.

after a ton of dropshots I had to show @HugoGaston7 that I also got some touch today 😉 Great match! Keep it up! @rolandgarros #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/j7jmi128p5 — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) October 4, 2020

Talking about his pal, Schwartzman, the Austrian player labeled him as a real fighter. Dominic Thiem hailed the South American player's touch and movement before stating that he loved to watch athletes like him.

We spend a lot of time together in the players' lounge at tournaments: Dominic Thiem on his friendship with Schwartzman

When asked about his favorite tennis players from the South American continent, Dominic Thiem listed two Argentine players - Diego Schwartzman and Juan Martin del Potro.

Diego Schwartzman beat Rafael Nadal in the Rome Masters.

The World No. 3 player joined forces with Schwartzman in the men's doubles field and made it to the Madrid Open's final last year.

Thiem reflected on his off-field friendship with the World No.14 and said:

"From the beginning, we got along very well, he is a really nice guy. Entertaining, spontaneous and a true friend. At tournaments, we spend a lot of time together in the players' lounge playing board games and we reached the doubles final in Madrid."

Dominic Thiem and Diego Schwartzman beat the sixth seeds Oliver Marach/Mate Pavic in an intense quarterfinal match during the competition in Spain. Unfortunately, they lost to the duo of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in the summit clash.

Dominic Thiem aims to win his second consecutive Grand Slam championship.

The 27-year-old player then shed light on Schwartzman's playing style and continued:

"I like it anyway. His touch is sensational, he moves extremely well and he is a true fighter. I like watching such athletes!"

Diego Schwartzman will battle Dominic Thiem for the ninth time on the ATP Tour at Roland Garros 2020. Thiem has dominated his close friend, defeating him six times in their eight meetings. However, the Argentine player will be keen to replicate his performance from the 2019 Argentina Open, where he beat Thiem in three sets.

Go Diego 👏@dieschwartzman élimine Sonego 6-1 6-3 6-4 et atteint les quarts de finale de #RolandGarros pour la 2e fois. pic.twitter.com/rEFLRRaB4L — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 4, 2020

The upcoming quarterfinal will be the first Grand Slam match between the two intercontinental frenemies.