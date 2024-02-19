"I don't like you" - Alex de Minaur jokes after being crushed by Jannik Sinner for 7th straight time in Rotterdam final

Alex de Minaur has hilariously made his feelings about Jannik Sinner known following the duo’s latest 2024 ATP Rotterdam clash.

Top seed Sinner outclassed De Minaur 7-5, 6-4 in the final of the ATP 500 in Rotterdam on Sunday, February 18, to clinch his 12th career title and his second of the year after the Australian Open. The Italian is now on a 12-match winning streak for the season, having not suffered a single defeat so far.

Following his Rotterdam final loss to Sinner, De Minaur hilariously confessed to not liking the Italian.

"I don’t like you," Alex de Minaur wrote under Sinner’s Rotterdam victory post on Instagram, adding a laughing emoji.

De Minaur on Instagram

The victory was Jannik Sinner’s seventh consecutive win against Alex de Minaur. The Aussie has managed to take just one set off the Italian in all of their seven meetings so far.

Despite their one-sided rivalry (7-0), De Minaur has been a significant opponent for Sinner. In 2019, the 22-year-old announced himself on the tennis circuit when he defeated the Aussie in the final of the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan.

In 2023, the Italian won his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open by similarly outfoxing the 25-year-old in the title clash. Later that year, Sinner yet again defeated the Aussie in the Davis Cup final to hoist Italy’s first such title in 47 years.

"You are one of the kindest guys on tour" – Jannik Sinner to Alex de Minaur after 2024 ATP Rotterdam final

Sinner and de Minaur pictured at the ATP Rotterdam 2024 final

Despite their on-court rivalry, Alex de Minaur and Jannik Sinner have maintained a close bond off the court. In 2023, the duo also teamed up to contest doubles at three events – the Barcelona Open, the Canadian Open, and the China Open.

Following their ATP Rotterdam meeting, Sinner acknowledged their friendship.

"Alex, once again against you. It is very tough to play against you. It’s better if we see each other on the same side playing doubles not against," he said in his post-victory speech.

The 22-year-old also called the Aussie “one of the kindest” players on tour and praised his rich vein of form in recent months.

"You are one of the kindest guys on tour. It’s really nice to have you around; really nice to talk with you also about other stuff. You and your team, you are an amazing team. And just keep working because you are doing great job. You are improving week after week. So wish you all the best for the season," he said.

Following their campaign in Rotterdam, both Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur have now assumed new career-high rankings. Sinner traded spots with Daniil Medvedev to become the new World No. 3.

Meanwhile, De Minaur, who broke into the top 10 for the first time after his United Cup victory over Novak Djokovic earlier this year, has now re-entered the elite list. He is now placed at a career-best ranking of World No. 9 (via Live ATP Ranking).