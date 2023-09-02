Novak Djokovic has claimed that he gave himself a pep talk after being two sets down in his third-round clash against Laslo Djere at the US Open.

On Friday, September 1, Djokovic produced a stellar comeback to book his place in the fourth round in Flushing Meadows. The 32nd-seeded Djere won the first two sets 6-4, 6-4, after which the Serbian left the court to take a break. On his return, he took the next three sets 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 to seal victory.

After the match, the 36-year-old was asked by Brad Gilbert if he gave himself some kind of talk when he went off the court after the second set. Djokovic stated that he gave himself a pep talk in the mirror and even laughed at himself because he was irritated and annoyed with how the match was going.

Djokovic added that he had to lift his spirits up, something he has done a few times before in his career.

"Actually I did, I am not lying. I did a little pep talk in the mirror. I kind of laughed at myself because I was so pissed off and agitated and annoyed with the result, and with the game," he said.

"I had to kind of force myself to lift myself up, lift the spirits up a little bit. I've done it few times before in my career, it worked, few times it didn't work, but tonight it did and I am grateful," he added.

Djokovic now holds a 2-0 head-to-head lead over Laslo Djere, having previously beaten him 2-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4) in the second round of the 2022 Serbia Open in Belgrade.

Novak Djokovic will face Borna Gojo in 2023 US Open 4R

Novak Djokovic in action against Laslo Djere at US Open 2023

After surviving a scare from Laslo Djere, Novak Djokovic will next face Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo in the fourth round of the US Open.

Gojo booked his place in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the very first time in his career by beating Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-3, 6-2. The 25-year-old is yet to drop a set in the tournament, having previously beaten Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and Hugo Dellien 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

Djokovic and Gojo will lock horns for the very first time on the ATP tour, with the winner of the match taking on either ninth seed Taylor Fritz or Dominic Stricker in the quarterfinals.

