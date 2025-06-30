"I am a little sad" - Carlos Alcaraz questions Fabio Fognini's retirement decision after surviving Wimbledon scare

Carlos Alcaraz made a dejected admission after narrowly escaping an early upset against Italy's Fabio Fognini in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The defending champion was pushed to the brink but managed to steady himself just in time to turn the match around.

Alcaraz’s Wimbledon campaign got off to a far from ideal start. While many had underestimated Fognini, the Italian turned out to be a real threat when they faced off on Monday, June 30.

The former World No. 1 had to dig deep to overcome a stern challenge from his opponent, battling through five sets to kick off his bid for a third straight title at SW19. After dropping the second and fourth sets, Alcaraz found another gear in the decider, ultimately sealing a hard-fought 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 victory on Centre Court.

Later, Carlos Alcaraz shared his thoughts on Fabio Fognini during his on-court interview. He admitted he couldn’t understand why Fognini plans to retire at the end of the season, saying he clearly still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

"I don’t know why it’s his last Wimbledon," Alcaraz said. "The level he showed, he can still play for 3 or 4 more years. Unbelievable. I just have to give him the credit for such a great match. Fabio is a great player. He’s shown his level and talent throughout his whole career. Once again, he showed it today."

The Spaniard added:

"I’m a little sad it’s probably his last Wimbledon. Just happy to have lived and shared the court and locker room with him. We are gonna enjoy the last of him."

