"Shameful" - Carlos Alcaraz cuts concerning figure, caught criticizing himself in struggle-filled Wimbledon opener

Carlos Alcaraz seemed visibly frustrated about his tennis during his opening round match against Fabio Fognini at Wimbledon 2025. The Spaniard is the two-time defending champion at the event, but is facing a very hard time against the Italian veteran, who has clinched the second set in emphatic fashion.

Seeded second at the event, Alcaraz is looking to win his third Wimbledon title, which will put him one title ahead of his idol, Rafael Nadal. However, Fogini seems to have turned back the clock and is taking the fight to the Spaniard. After a hard-fought battle, Alcaraz took the opening set, but the Italian didn't give up as he bounced back in the second set, winning it in the tiebreaker.

During the second set tiebreaker, Carlos Alcaraz was heard voicing out his frustrations at his game, calling it 'shameful'.

"I can't serve and I can't return. Shameful."

During the time of publishing this article, the score was 7-5, (5)6-7, 5-5.

It will be a huge result for Fabi Fognini, provided he manages to beat Alcaraz, who is a Wimbledon title favorite according to many in the tennis fraternity, including former World No. 1 Andy Roddick.

"This is what we're watching, this is what we're dealing with right now" - Andy Roddick picks Carlos Alcaraz to win Wimbledon 2025

Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

During his podcast Served with Andy Roddick, the American picked Carlos Alcaraz to win Wimbledon 2025 by defeating Novak Djokovic in the final. This would make the Spaniard a six-time Grand Slam champion, meaning he will tie tennis legends Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg at the age of 22. Roddick then marveled at what the World No. 2 was producing.

"I have Alcaraz over a guy named Novak Djokovic. If Alcaraz wins this, he's won as many Wimbeldons as Becker. He'd be tied with Edberg and Becker at 6 [Slams]. These are all-time iconic names, and this is, to Jon's point let's pump the brakes, we still have to play, it's the world's best reality show, you don't just get given titles but 3 Wimbledons? You match Becker there, you match his total Slam count and you're 22. And Becker is a monster, he is an icon. This is what we're watching, this is what we're dealing with right now."

Interestingly, Carlos Alcaraz is also the favorite to win the championship according to odds. His rival Jannik Sinner is right behind him, with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic rounding off the Top 3.

