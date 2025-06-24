Wimbledon 2025 odds: Who are the men's singles favorites? ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic

We're days away from the start of Wimbledon 2025. The grass court Major is considered as the pinnacle of achievement in the sport by fans and players alike. Most players have gotten acquainted with the challenges posed by grass over the past fortnight. Based on their performances and history at the All England Club, a few contenders for the title have emerged.

To no one's surprise, two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is the bookies' top pick to win the gentlemen's singles title. He has been the most dominant player in recent weeks and capped off his clay season with a successful title defense at the French Open. He even saved three championship points in the final against rival Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz prepared for his upcoming title defense at Wimbledon with a victory at Queen's Club, his second title at the venue. He extended his winning streak to 18 matches, and BetMGM has given him +150 odds of capturing his third title on the trot at Wimbledon.

World No. 1 Sinner trails him with +160 odds. He has reached the final of every Major starting with last year's US Open and given his consistency, going all the way in London isn't out of bounds for him either. 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic is up next with +550 odds of winning the title.

The Serb won four consecutive titles at the venue between 2018 and 2022. His reign ultimately came to an end at the hands of Alcaraz in an epic final in 2023. The two crossed paths in the summit clash once again last year, with the Spanish youngster coming out on top. Home hope Jack Draper, bidding to be the first British man since Andy Murray to win here, has been given +900 odds.

Draper hasn't progressed beyond the second round of his home Slam so far. However, given his rapid rise to the top this year, he could be the one to end Britain's long wait for another title.

Alexander Bublik has emerged as another candidate to win Wimbledon

Alexander Bublik at the Terra Wortmann Open 2025.

Alexander Bublik's recent triumph at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle has resulted in a massive rise in his stock as a title favorite at the All England Club. He ousted Jannik Sinner en route to the final in Halle and beat Daniil Medvedev in the title round. The oddsmakers have given him +1400 odds of winning the upcoming Major.

Medvedev has +2000 odds of victory, tied with Alexander Zverev. While the former has made the last four at Wimbledon twice, the latter hasn't advanced beyond the fourth round so far.

Taylor Fritz is another contender on the bookies' radar. He has reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals on two occasions and has won four titles on grass, including one in Stuttgart earlier this month. He has +2800 odds of hoisting the winner's trophy this time.

