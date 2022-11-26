"I was a little scared because she can get a little bit grumpy sometimes" - Borna Coric jokes about not walking up to Serena Williams and greeting her during his early days on tour

Borna Coric recently opened up about his earliest impression of Serena Williams on tour and why he was hesitant to approach the American tennis great during tournaments. Coric revealed he was afraid to walk up to a "grumpy" Serena Williams on the practice courts.

The Croatian tennis star and the American tennis legend recently sat down for a dinner-time chat with some other players who also represent racquet manufacturer Wilson Tennis, including Billie Jean King and Reilly Opelka.

During a fun discussion, Williams revealed how she always felt Coric was quite shy and reserved as he did not interact with her. She then met Coric at the 2015 Australian Open and jokingly told him that he probably didn't know she even existed.

"I always saw Borna on tour. I think, in 2015, I was in Australia and he was always in the gym. I always joked with him that he didn't know I existed. So he finally realized that I exist," Serena Williams said.

Coric then revealed why that was the case, admitting that he was always afraid to walk up to Williams on the practice courts because she tends to be a "little bit grumpy" on the court.

"I was a little scared because, on the court, she can get a little bit grumpy sometimes. I wanted to say hi, but then I was like maybe she's grumpy, I'm not sure if I should say hi or not," joked Coric.

Coric and Williams are known to have developed a good friendship since then. In a touching retirement tribute to Williams earlier this year, Coric said that the 23-time Major champion inspired him along with many other aspiring tennis players when they were kids.

Serena Williams reacts to Borna Coric's hilarious quip during 2022 Davis Cup tie

Borna Coric was quite animated even when not playing in Croatia's tie in the Davis Cup Finals this week, jumping and cheering from the stands during his teammates' matches.

The 26-year-old posted a video of the same on social media, joking that he was channeling his inner Jose Mourinho, referencing the football coaching great. Serena Williams reacted to the same and could not stop laughing at her friend's joke.

"When your inner @josemourinho wakes up. Great day for the team yesterday," Coric captioned his Instagram post.

"Omg hahahhahahaha," Williams commented on the post.

Meanwhile, Williams recently teased tennis fans about a comeback to the sport, posting a picture of her new tennis racquet and suggesting that she was "bored" and thought about playing tennis.

