"I was a little scared because I didn't know what he wanted from me" - When Roger Federer was made uncomfortable by the 'Jimmy Jump' streaker

Roll back the clock to the 2009 French Open final, Roger Federer is serving a set (15*- 0) against Robin Soderling and an intruder makes his way to the court.

Dressed in Swiss colours, the intruder, who has since identified himself as "Jimmy Jump" stood a few feet from a bamboozled Federer, slowly stepping up as he tried to wrap a flag around the player before being pinned down by the security.

The incident was not the first time that a Federer match had been disrupted by an intruder, but it was definitely one worth remembering.

Speaking about the same in an interview with Tennis.com that year, Federer admitted to being scared for his safety, not knowing what the man wanted from him.

"This guy, I don't know, he looked at me and I was not sure what he wanted," Roger Federer had said. "It seemed like he wanted to give me something. So I was actually okay, because I saw he wasn't pulling for anything stupid."

The Swiss was quick to add that having dealt with somewhat similar incidents in the past helped him stay calm in the situation.

"The good thing is like it happened before, you know, so that's why I guess I didn't panic," he added.

Federer would go on the win the French Open final in straight sets to complete his Career Grand Slam. The incident did, however, briefly disrupt his rhytm in the second set, which he had to fight hard for before taking it in the tiebreaker.

"I was like, 'Okay, just don't touch me'" - Roger Federer on being confronted by English intruder

Roger Federer with the 2009 French Open trophy.

Recalling some of the other intrustion incidents from his career in the same interview, Roger Federer said such "fans" usually have a clear plan as to what they want from the players whose match they disrupt.

The Swiss spoke about other incidents including when a fan disrupted his Montreal match against Andy Roddick, wherein he was playing for the World No. 1 ranking.

"It happened in Wimbledon before when two guys ran out on the court, and once I think it was in Montreal when I lost to Roddick when I was playing for my No. 1 ranking in the third set," Roger Federer had said. "So it wasn't the first time."

"Normally they always kind of look at me and go, I'm so sorry I have to do this, because they have some sort of a reason for it, you know," he continued. "I remember the English guy was actually quite funny. He looked at me and goes, I'm so sorry I have to do this. I was like, 'Okay, just don't touch me, you know'."

Federer called time on his career at last year's Laver Cup after struggling with a series of injuries for over two years.

