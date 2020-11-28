I couldn't live like Roger Federer: Belinda Bencic on the Swiss' ability to handle social demands

Belinda Bencic recently showered some rich praise on compatriot Roger Federer’s amiable nature. According to her, the Swiss Legend always greets those in his path and is also a lot better than her at managing all the hype and adulation generated by his fans.

During a recent interview for Aargauer Zeitung, Belinda Bencic elaborated on these details. The WTA star also highlighted her desire to compete alongside Roger Federer at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Bencic began by describing Roger Federer’s friendly and composed demeanor when faced with his hordes of fans. She recalled her stint at the Hopman Cup, where she witnessed the 39-year-old’s top-notch social skills first-hand.

"Roger is so easy-going. He always has everything under control, which I saw first hand at the Hopman Cup,” Bencic said.

Roger Federer with Belinda Bencic

The World No. 11 further revealed that Roger Federer makes it a point to greet everyone in his path. Bencic admitted that she struggles on that front, though, often finding it difficult to deal with the attention from more than two people simultaneously.

“He (Federer) always manages to greet everyone,” Bencic added. “I'm overwhelmed when two people want something from me at the same time.”

Belinda Bencic then pointed out that Roger Federer might not have been as socially adept when he was of her age (23). All things considered, the World No.11 stressed that she could not fathom living a socially-demanding life like her great compatriot, who is known to carry himself with class and dignity in such situations.

“But Roger must have learned to deal with it first,” Bencic continued. “At 23, he probably couldn't do that. I couldn't live like him."

If we stay healthy, I would like to compete with Roger Federer: Belinda Bencic

Belinda Bencic with Roger Federer at the 2019 Hopman Cup.

Speaking on her goals for next year’s Olympic Games, Belinda Bencic stated her desire to pair up with Roger Federer for the mixed doubles event. However, she added that the ball was in the 39-year-old’s court in that regard.

Bencic also stressed on the importance of both players remaining fit ahead of the Olympics. If they manage to do this, she hopes to compete alongside Roger Federer at the mixed doubles event.

“I'm ready, it's just up to Roger now (laughs),” Bencic said. “No, nothing has been decided yet, everything is still very far away for me. The Olympic Games remain one of my big goals - in singles and maybe also in mixed. If we stay healthy, I would like to compete with Roger."