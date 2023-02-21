"I lived through a lot of propaganda in them communist Czechoslovakia" - Martina Navratilova criticizes major news agency for propaganda journalism

Martina Navratilova has slammed leading American media outlet Fox News for 'parading' propaganda as news in light of a recent controversy involving the agency. Navratilova recounted her experience in communist Czechoslovakia back in the day, before laying criticism on Fox for their propaganda journalism.

Navratilova is currently undergoing treatment after revealing a throat and breast cancer diagnosis last month. The Czech-American tennis legend, who won as many as 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles back in her playing days, has been quite vocal about social and political issues over the years.

Reacting to a social media post involving a recent report accusing Fox News of being dishonest during the 2020 presidential election, Navratilova did not mince words in her criticism of the agency. The 66-year-old opined that the agency has a choice not to indulge in propaganda journalism but still chooses to "make the wrong choice."

"I lived through a lot of propaganda in them communist Czechoslovakia. But those guys had nothing on the propaganda that parades as news at @FoxNews," Martina Navratilova wrote on Twitter.

"The fox guys have a choice. And they make the wrong choice every single time, every single day."

Martina Navratilova @Martina Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🇺🇲🇺🇦 @RachelBitecofer



cnn.com/2023/02/17/bus… No other democracy would allow a propaganda outlet to intentionally poison its citizenry under the cover of 'news.' No other democracy would allow a propaganda outlet to intentionally poison its citizenry under the cover of 'news.' cnn.com/2023/02/17/bus… I lived through a lot of propaganda in them communist Czechoslovakia. But those guys had nothing on the propaganda that parades as news at @FoxNews . The fox guys have a choice. And they make the wrong choice every single time, every single day twitter.com/rachelbitecofe… I lived through a lot of propaganda in them communist Czechoslovakia. But those guys had nothing on the propaganda that parades as news at @FoxNews . The fox guys have a choice. And they make the wrong choice every single time, every single day twitter.com/rachelbitecofe…

Responding to a fan questioning Navratilova over her views on the matter, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion further accused the media outlet of their involvement in the January 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol Building.

"Hannity et al knew the election was fair and yet kept spewing lies that it was in fact stolen. Without Fox there would not have been January 6 insurrection. Get a clue," Navratilova stated.

Martina Navratilova @Martina @james2023bug @FoxNews You really like to ignore facts, don’t you? Hannity et al knew the election was fair and yet kept spewing lies that it was in fact stolen. Without Fox there would not have been January 6 insurrection. Get a clue… @james2023bug @FoxNews You really like to ignore facts, don’t you? Hannity et al knew the election was fair and yet kept spewing lies that it was in fact stolen. Without Fox there would not have been January 6 insurrection. Get a clue…

Martina Navratilova shares health update amid cancer diagnosis

Martina Navratilova at the 2022 US Open.

Martina Navratilova recently said that she was "hanging in there" as she continues on the road to recovery from a throat as well as breast cancer diagnosis. This is the second time the tennis great has been forced to fight the disease, having recovered from breast cancer back in 2010. Responding to a fan's query regarding her current situation, Navratilova provided a health update earlier this month.

"How are you @Martina? Just remember, nothing can beat YOU," the fan wrote on Twitter.

"Hanging in there, thanks," Navratilova wrote in response.

Navratilova was last seen on the WTA tour during the 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, where she was one of the 'legend ambassadors' for the tournament. Due to her treatment, she was unable to resume her role as a commentator/analyst at the 2023 Australian Open last month.

Poll : 0 votes