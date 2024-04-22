Marta Kostyuk humorously contemplating the possibility of Elena Rybakina taking a fall during their clash in the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final has sparked a discussion among tennis fans.

Rybakina clinched her third title of the season with a commanding 6-2, 6-2 win over Kostyuk in the final of the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart. The World No. 4 dominated the one-hour and nine-minute encounter, converting four of six break points and not losing serve.

Following her loss, Marta Kostyuk opened up about her mindset when she was trailing in the clash, expressing her determination not to give up as she mused about Elena Rybakina potentially "falling down," which would allow her to claim victory.

"I was thinking this way earlier than match point, I tell you this, that I will not be able to handle this for more than one hour," she said in her post-match press conference.

"Yeah, I'm a human being, at the end of the day, like all of us. Of course, you know, it's not like I was giving up at the end, but on the match points I was, like, you know you got to fight till the end, because what if she (Elena Rybakina) just falls now and she cannot get up and you win?" she added.

A fan posted the clip from Kostyuk's press conference and humorously commented on the World No. 21's lack of a filter in media interactions.

"She literally has no filter 💀💀," the fan posted.

One fan praised the "hilarious" 21-year-old for articulating the feelings of supporters when watching their favorite players struggle.

The fan also joked that they would forgive Kostyuk for "slandering" Emma Raducanu by taking a dig at her 'easier' 2021 US Open draw compared to runner-up Leylah Fernandez if she kept providing such "unfiltered gems."

"She's legitimately hilarious 😭 like we've all thought this when one of our faves is badly losing, obviously the players do to lmfao. I'll forgive her for her Emma slander if she keeps coming out with unfiltered gems like this," the fan commented.

"No cause this is exactly how I think lmaoo. Like what if they slip and break their ankle like Zverev??" another fan chimed in.

Fans continued to make fun of the Ukrainian for letting her "intrusive" thoughts win out.

"She has to be neurodivergent in some way. The way she be throwing tantrums and letting her intrusive thoughts jump out is so funny," one fan wrote.

"This girl is so bizarre …," another fan shared.

"SHES SO REAL 😭😭😭😭 she's too real honestly," said another.

Some fans, though, found Kostyuk's remark on Elena Rybakina potentially injuring herself to be "mean" and in bad taste.

"So sad to see such mean attitude," a fan posted.

"She could have expressed the same meaning with much nicer words," another fan chimed in.

"Slandering others peoples achievements and now this the victim complex is insane," said yet another.

Elena Rybakina and Marta Kostyuk set for potential rematch at Madrid Open; Emma Raducanu to face Karolina Pliskova

Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina and Marta Kostyuk will be in action at the 2024 Madrid Open next, with both receiving byes in the first round.

Rybakina will start her campaign against Lucia Bronzetti or a qualifier in her opening match, while Kostyuk will face the winner of the clash between Lauren Davis or Mayar Sherif.

If Kostyuk and Rybakina emerge victorious, they will set up a rematch of the Stuttgart final in the third round of the WTA 1000 event.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu, who received a wildcard entry into the main draw of the tournament, will kick off her campaign against Karolina Pliskova in the first round.