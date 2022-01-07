"I'll never say a bad word about Novak Djokovic in my life" - Alexander Zverev on the Serb's visa controversy

Alexander Zverev has weighed in on the subject of Novak Djokovic's travel visa being denied ahead of the 2022 Australian Open.

While speaking at a press conference on Thursay, Zverev vowed he would never say anything negative about Djokovic. In the same breath, however, he claimed that he didn't know enough details of the story to be able to defend the Serb.

Players competing at this year's Australian Open are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they are granted an exemption on medical grounds. In that context, Djokovic announced on Tuesday that he had received a medical exemption and was all set to travel to Australia.

But the World No. 1 was detained for over seven hours after arriving at Melbourne airport, and on Thursday morning the Australian Border Force officials declared that they had rejected his visa. Djokovic's lawyers have since appealed against his impending deportation, and a final verdict on the matter is expected to be announced on Monday.

Djokovic is currently staying at the Park Hotel in Carlton, an establishment used to house government detainees seeking visas to Australia.

In his press conference after losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime at the ATP Cup on Thursday, Alexander Zverev shared his thoughts on the Novak Djokovic situation. The German believes it would be good for the sport if Djokovic played the Melbourne Slam, but at the same time understands that the rules have to be obeyed.

It must be noted that Djokovic and Zverev have frequently expressed their respect and admiration for each other. The two stars share a very cordial relationship with each other even off the court.

"It's a Grand Slam tournament that he has won nine times. It would be nice for tennis if he was there," Zverev said. "But rules are rules. I'll never say a bad word about Novak in my life, but I don't know enough details to be able to protect him."

Oliver | Tennis @insidetennis99 Chip & Charge @ChipundCharge Alexander Zverev in der PK, angesprochen auf Djokovic:

Jeder trifft seine eigenen Entscheidungen. (...)

Ich bin kein Politiker. (...)

Ich werde niemals ein schlechtes Wort über Novak sagen, weiß aber zu wenig, um ihn in Schutz nehmen zu können. Alexander Zverev in der PK, angesprochen auf Djokovic:Jeder trifft seine eigenen Entscheidungen. (...)Ich bin kein Politiker. (...)Ich werde niemals ein schlechtes Wort über Novak sagen, weiß aber zu wenig, um ihn in Schutz nehmen zu können. Zverev on Djoković: Everyone makes their own decisions. [...] I am not a politician. [...] I will never say a bad word about Novak, but I know too little to be able to defend him. twitter.com/ChipundCharge/… Zverev on Djoković: Everyone makes their own decisions. [...] I am not a politician. [...] I will never say a bad word about Novak, but I know too little to be able to defend him. twitter.com/ChipundCharge/…

Auger-Aliassime downed Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to seal his nation's progress as Group C winners, knocking Germany out in the process. In the semifinals on Friday, Canada will face Russia while Spain will take on Poland.

Thursday's result means Zverev will have no more match practice in the lead-up to the Australian Open, a tournament where he reached the quarterfinals last year.

ATPCup @ATPCup The Captain Delivers



defeats Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6 6-3 to clinch the tie for The Captain Delivers @felixtennis defeats Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6 6-3 to clinch the tie for #TeamCanada and advance to the 2022 #ATPCup semifinals. 🇨🇦 The Captain Delivers 🇨🇦@felixtennis defeats Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6 6-3 to clinch the tie for #TeamCanada and advance to the 2022 #ATPCup semifinals. https://t.co/Gq4ICwWXCa

Novak Djokovic is seeking a record-extending 10th Australian Open crown

Novak Djokovic during the 2021 Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic is one title away from becoming only the second man after Rafael Nadal (13 French Opens) to win a single Major 10 or more times. Djokovic is a three-time defending champion in Melbourne and has won the title there nine times overall.

The World No. 1 defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win the 2021 Australian Open, despite struggling with an abdominal injury for most of the tournament. Djokovic is currently tied with his great rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on the men's record of 20 Grand Slam titles, having secured three Majors last year.

Also Read Article Continues below

If the Serb is barred from playing the Melbourne Slam this year, he will be deprived of a golden opportunity to claim the outright record. Djokovic would still be a strong contender at the rest of the Slams in 2022, but the Australian Open is widely considered his best chance to sew up a 21st Slam.

Edited by Musab Abid