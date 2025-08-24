"I'll personally screw Roger Federer" - Andy Roddick makes his feelings known on Swiss' potential Hall of Fame induction

Andy Roddick recently joked that he'd vote against Roger Federer if the Swiss is nominated for induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame next year. Roddick and Federer were once fierce rivals, and the two contested four Major finals in the 2000s, with the Swiss winning all of them.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Served with Andy Roddick podcast, which was recorded at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, the 2003 US Open champion said:

"We're gonna have a comp, as close as you can get to a comp next year, because I think a guy named Federer might be on the ballot."

Next, Andy Roddick playfully suggested he'd "vote against" Roger Federer, alluding to his feelings about the heartbreaking losses he suffered at the hands of the Swiss in the four Grand Slam finals the pair contested. However, to conclude, the American took back his words about the 20-time Major champion.

"I will personally vote against him because, screw him. I won't vote against him," Roddick added.

The Swiss, who bid an emotional farewell to tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup, is set to become eligible for induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame next year.

Roger Federer and Andy Roddick faced each other on 24 occasions; American won only three encounters

Roger Federer (left) and Andy Roddick (right) at the 2021 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)

Federer and Roddick's head-to-head stands at 21 wins for the Swss and only three for the American. The 20-time Slam winner's victories against Roddick include the men's singles finals spanning the 2004, 2005 and 2009 editions of the Wimbledon Championships, and the 2006 US Open.

The American lost both the 2004 Wimbledon and 2006 US Open finals to the Swiss in four sets, while the latter won the 2005 Wimbledon final in straight sets. The closest Roddick came to defeating his rival in a Major final was at the 2009 Wimbledon Championships. It was a five-set epic that last four hours and 17 minutes, with the Swiss winning 5-7, 7-6(6), 7-6(5), 3-6, 16-14.

In a 2022 interview with New York Post, Roddick candidly revisited his 2009 Wimbledon final loss, saying:

"The only thing that I would really change is the result, and winning two more points one of five times. But as far as having a game plan, executing it at the highest level in the biggest moment, I felt like I did that over the course of 4 ¹/₂ hours. One of my coaches Jimmy Connors had a saying: “Operation successful, but sometimes the patient dies.” And that’s the way it felt that day. I felt like I did as much as I could, save for winning two more points."

Interestinly, Roddick got the better of the Swiss in the pair's last ATP Tour-level clash, a Round of 32 encounter at the 2012 Miami Open.

