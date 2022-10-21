"I'll sign some merch for you" - Nick Kyrgios, Dominic Thiem, Bianca Andreescu and Sania Mirza urge fans to join the road to the inaugural World Tennis League in Dubai

Nick Kyrgios has promised to sign merchandise while Sania Mirza is looking forward to sitting courtside with fans at the inaugural World Tennis League (WTL), which gets underway in Dubai in December.

The six-day event, which begins on December 19, will feature 16 of the top male and female players. They will be split into four teams, while six global performers will also be showcasing their talents.

Kyrgios, Bianca Andreescu, Mirza, and Dominic Thiem recently appeared in a promotional video for the event.

"Being healthy is the most important aspect in life, so join the road to the WTL," Nick Kyrgios says in the promo video, adding "I'll also sign sign some merch for you."

"December is going to be exciting, get a chance to meet me," says Dominic Thiem.

"Some of you will get a chance to sit courtside with me during the matches," adds Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

"Now I want you to be fit and active," says Bianca Andreescu.

WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic are two of the other big names who will be competing in the inaugural WTL.

The competition will also see the likes of Alexander Zverev, Anett Kontaveit, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Felix-Auger Aliassime, Gael Monfils, and Grigor Dimitrov in action.

Singles and mixed doubles matches will be played in a best-of-three-set format. The top two teams will play the final after a round-robin contest.

The Kites, Falcons, Hawks and Eagles are the names of the four teams that will compete for top honors at the event in Dubai.

"People eventually tell you their true feelings" - Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios at the Rakuten Japan Open

Nick Kyrgios' fans have been reacting to a cryptic tweet by the 2022 Wimbledon finalist.

"People eventually tell you their true feelings," he wrote.

A concerned fan asked the 27-year-old if he was okay and advised him to rest, while another lamented the fact that Kyrgios would not be playing in Basel and Paris.

Fantasy Tennis League @FantasyTennisL1



Sorry to hear you won't be playing Basel and Paris Nick.



Rest up and hopefully you'll be good to take 2023 by storm. @NickKyrgios And all you wanted was a Pokemon buddy!Sorry to hear you won't be playing Basel and Paris Nick.Rest up and hopefully you'll be good to take 2023 by storm. @NickKyrgios And all you wanted was a Pokemon buddy! 😉Sorry to hear you won't be playing Basel and Paris Nick. Rest up and hopefully you'll be good to take 2023 by storm.

A left knee injury forced Nick Kyrgios to withdraw ahead of a quarterfinal clash with Taylor Fritz at the Japan Open earlier this month. He also missed out on playing the semifinals of the doubles event in Tokyo alongside compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The Aussie pair won the doubles event at the Australian Open earlier in the season.

