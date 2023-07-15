"I'll try to get into court with not as much nerves as I had in French Open" - Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Novak Djokovic clash in Wimbledon final

Carlos Alcaraz seems ready to redeem himself against Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final and hopes to bring his absolute best on Sunday, July 16.

The Spanish prodigy delivered a spectacular performance in the semifinals as he downed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. Alcaraz outperformed the third-seed Russian 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to secure his spot in the title clash of the third Major of the season.

Following his triumph, the World No. 1 opened up about his experiences and the lessons he learned when he faced Djokovic earlier this season — in the French Open semifinal. The 23-time Grand Slam champion sealed Alcaraz's fate in Paris after the latter suffered excruciating muscle cramps in the third set and lost 3-6, 7-5, 1-6, 1-6.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, July 14, Alcaraz hoped to remain confident while walking out on the Center Court for the final on Sunday, unlike his mindset at Roland Garros last month. The Spaniard also stated that he would focus on enjoying the moment rather than letting nervousness get the better of him.

"I try to get into the court with not as much nerves as I probably had in French Open, in the semifinal. I try to pull out all nerves, try to enjoy that moment 'cause probably in the semifinal at the French Open, I didn't enjoy at all in the first set probably," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Furthermore, the 20-year-old assured to deliver a better performance, hinting to prepare for his upcoming battle differently than he did at the claycourt Major.

"I'll do something different from the match. I prepare the match a little bit different from French Open. It's going to be different for me. I hope not to get cramp during the final. I think I'll be better on Sunday," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest Wimbledon finalist since Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest Wimbledon finalist since Rafael Nadal in 2006

Carlos Alcaraz has not only stunned the world with his astounding performance against Daniil Medvedev but also rewritten history by becoming the youngest Wimbledon finalist in nearly two decades.

The World No. 1 is making only his third appearance at the grasscourt Major and with his recent win over Medvedev, he has become the youngest player to reach the Wimbledon final since Rafael Nadal in 2006. Also, he is only the second-ever Spaniard after Nadal to reach the milestone.

