"I look up to Jannik Sinner, what he's doing, I always try to learn from him" - Luca Nardi after upsetting Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells

Luca Nardi joined countryman Jannik Sinner to become just the second person to score a win against Novak Djokovic this season, scoring a sensational 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 upset in the third round of Indian Wells.

The Italian had earlier in the week fallen in the qualification rounds, but entered the main draw as a lucky loser. He has since made the most of his second opportunity, notching up a win over Zhang Zhizen before taking the World No. 1’s scalp for the biggest win of his career.

Speaking to the media during his post-match press conference, the youngster addressed an array of topics including the recent rise of Italian tennis led by the likes of himself and the reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner.

Nardi, in response, said there were no “secrets” as to why Italy was producing successful tennis players. He, however, was quick to note that Sinner has inspired him to keep learning and improving.

The youngster went on to describe his 22-year-old compatriot as a hard worker and a "very nice" person.

"I don't know, I don't know if there is some secrets," Luca Nardi said. "But for sure, like me, as all the Italian players, I look up to Jannik to what he's doing.

"I had the chances to practice with him many times," he continued. "I always try to learn from him, because he's a very nice guy, hard worker."

Nardi also expressed hope at being able to join the likes of Sinner, who he said has brought a positive change to tennis in Italy, at the top of the game.

"It's very nice what [Jannik Sinner] is doing for Italy, for our country, for tennis in Italy, because now tennis is getting also more popular," Luca Nardi said. "So it's a very nice thing. I hope that I can join him. Not with his results, but, you know, we never know."

Jannik Sinner, Luca Nardi to take on home heroes for Indian Wells QF spots

Jannik Sinner at Indian Wells 2024.

Luca Nardi and Jannik Sinner will both take on seeded Americans in a bid to secure their respective spots in the Indian Wells quarterfinals.

Sinner will take on Ben Shelton in their Round-of-16 encounter scheduled for Tuesday (March 12). The Italian has dropped only 10 games in his two matches at the tournament, while Shelton has been pushed to three sets in both his previous encounters.

Nardi will take the court on Wednesday (March 13), squaring off against 17th seed Tommy Paul for a place in the last eight. Paul has won both his previous matches in straight sets, including the Round-of-32 clash against recently crowned Dubai champion Ugo Humbert.

