“I looked at my boyfriend, no pressure” - Aryna Sabalenka drops playful hint for boyfriend Georgios after mid-match fan proposal at the US Open

Aryna Sabalenka’s recent outing at the US Open was temporarily interrupted when a fan proposed to their partner in the crowd. After her match, the Belarusian revealed she used the opportunity to drop a playful hint for her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis.

Sabalenka and Frangulis first sparked rumours that they were dating in April 2024. They duo went public with their relationship soon after and have quickly become a power couple of the tennis world. Frangulis, a Brazilian entrepreneur, has been a constant in the tennis star's player box, and is currently at the US Open cheering for her.

Recently, after a fan proposed mid-game in a packed stadium during her third round encounter at the US Open, Aryna Sabalenka was asked if she wanted her boyfriend to take a cue from the couple. In response, the she said,

“I don't want this kind of proposal, but I looked at my boyfriend. No pressure.”

Sabalenka went on to share her best wishes for the couple, saying,

“I think it's the first time that someone proposed during my match and it was a very sweet moment, but I was just trying not to start like smiling you know because it's very cute and I believe they are super happy right now. I was just trying to keep like focusing on my game and it was a great moment and as I said on court I wish them a happy marriage.”

Over the course of the past year, Sabalenka and Frangulis have been fairly public with their relationship. The duo often give fans glimpses of their life together and are each other's biggest cheerleaders.

Aryna Sabalenka sets up US Open clash with Cristina Bucsa

Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka's time at the US Open so far has seen her deliver some incredible performances. The Belarusian arrives in New York fresh off her campaign at the Cincinnati Masters, where she made a quarterfinals exit after a straight sets loss to Elena Rybakina.

Sabalenka kicked off her time at the US Open with a battle against Rebeka Masarova, winning the match 7-5, 6-1. She then faced off against Polina Kudermetova, disposing of the Russian in straight sets.

For her third round encounter, Sabalenka took on 31st seed Leylah Fernandez. While the Canadian put on a respectable show, the World No.1 eased past her 6-3, 7-6(2).

Up next, Aryna Sabalenka will now square off against Cristina Bucsa for her round of 16 encounter at the US Open.

